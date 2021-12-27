Norwich v Arsenal player ratings: Kabak 4, Pukki 5; Odegaard 8, Saka 9

Arsenal made it four Premier League wins in a row after destroying bottom club Norwich City 5-0 at Carrow Road.

Bukayo Saka opened the scoring after six minutes after drilling a low finish past Angus Gunn in the Norwich goal, after being teed-up by Martin Odegaard.

The Norwegian then supplied the second goal just before half-time with a fine ball to put Kieran Tierney away down the left and the Scot drilled a shot into the net, via the inside of a post.

Saka made it 3-0 after 67 minutes when he twisted and turned Brandon Williams inside out before firing home. Alexandre Lacazette made four from the penalty spot after the French attacker had been fouled in the box by Ozan Kabak and substitute Emile Smith Rowe tapped home from close range in stoppage time to complete the rout.

The Gunners are fourth in the table and maintain their six-point lead over fifth-placed North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, who have three games in hand. Manager Mikel Arteta said: “It is not easy to win away from home in this league, the way we performed and how dominant we were, it was really impressive.

“I think in general, collectively and individually, we had some big performances and you don’t win 5-0 away from home if you don’t do that so I am happy with all the boys.”

Norwich remain bottom of the table on 10 points - three points shy of safety - after their 12th defeat in 18 games. Manager Dean Smith said: "We have been beaten 5-0 at home and the coaching staff and I now have to try and lift the players. I'll have a debrief with them about this game and make sure we are ready for the next game."

