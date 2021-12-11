Brentford v Watford ratings: Mbeumo 7, Jansson 7; Troost-Ekong 4, Dennis 7

Bees snatch comeback win to leave Hornets in trouble

Nick Judd
Dec 11, 2021

Bryan Mbeumo’s stoppage-time penalty earned Brentford a dramatic 2-1 Premier League win over Watford.

The Bees were trailing to Emmanuel Dennis’ goal with six minutes remaining, but hauled themselves level through Pontus Jansson.

Then Mbeumo, deputising from the spot for the Covid-19 hit Ivan Toney, held his nerve to secure a memorable victory.

READ MORE
Premier League predictions: Liverpool woe for Gerrard, Tottenham on a roll

Watford boss Claudio Ranieri had said beforehand this match was where their season would really begin following a brutal run of fixtures, but it is now four defeats on the trot for the Italian.

Player ratings for the game can be seen in the picture gallery above. To view the next image, click on the arrows or swipe if on a mobile device.

Updated: December 11th 2021, 8:33 AM
FootballPremier LeagueWatford FCBrentford
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Brentford v Watford ratings: Mbeumo 7, Jansson 7; Troost-Ekong 4, Dennis 7
An image that illustrates this article UAE crash out of Fifa Arab Cup with 5-0 quarter-final defeat in Qatar
An image that illustrates this article Rangnick says Paul Pogba can make his own decision about Manchester United future
An image that illustrates this article Barca's star has fallen but the Europa League could be their salvation