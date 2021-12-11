Brentford v Watford ratings: Mbeumo 7, Jansson 7; Troost-Ekong 4, Dennis 7

Bryan Mbeumo’s stoppage-time penalty earned Brentford a dramatic 2-1 Premier League win over Watford.

The Bees were trailing to Emmanuel Dennis’ goal with six minutes remaining, but hauled themselves level through Pontus Jansson.

Then Mbeumo, deputising from the spot for the Covid-19 hit Ivan Toney, held his nerve to secure a memorable victory.

Watford boss Claudio Ranieri had said beforehand this match was where their season would really begin following a brutal run of fixtures, but it is now four defeats on the trot for the Italian.

Player ratings for the game can be seen in the picture gallery above. To view the next image, click on the arrows or swipe if on a mobile device.