Premier League predictions: Liverpool woe for Gerrard, Tottenham on a roll

There is a new team at the top of the Premier League table after reigning champions Manchester City took over from Chelsea as front-runners.

Thomas Tuchel's side even found themselves dropping down to third after losing to West Ham as Liverpool leapfrogged them into second place thanks to a late win against Wolves.

At the other end of the table, Newcastle United dragged themselves off the bottom - albeit only by goal difference - after winning their first game if the season at home to Burnley.

This week's schedule starts on Friday when Brentford play host to Watford. Jump to Saturday and City look to cement their No 1 status as they take on Wolves at the Etihad Stadium. Arsenal are at home to Southampton, Chelsea entertain Leeds United, while Steven Gerrard is back at Anfield with his Aston Villa side. Norwich City face Manchester United at Carrow Road in the late game.

Sunday kicks-off with Brighton against Tottenham Hotspur on the south coast, Burnley tackle West Ham United at Turf Moor, Leicester City play host to Newcastle, while Crystal Palace's home game with Everton brings the weekend's action to a close.

