Everton and West Ham duo inspire comebacks: Premier League team of the week

Everton struck twice in the final 11 minutes to end an eight-game winless run with a 2-1 victory over Arsenal that lifts the pressure on manager Rafael Benitez.

Richarlison's perseverance paid off after the Brazilian had earlier seen two goals disallowed by VAR. He was not to be denied a third time when he headed home before Demarai Gray smashed home a thunderous strike in stoppage time for a deserved win.

West Ham United pulled off the shock of the round with a comeback victory of their own, inflicting a first defeat of the season on Chelsea in the process.

Vladimir Coufal showed true grit to help repel Chelsea's attack while Jarrod Bowen won a penalty, scored a terrific goal and helped run Chelsea ragged in a 3-2 victory for the Hammers.

Newcastle United finally secured their first win of the season at the 15th attempt, keeping their first clean sheet in the Premier League in 2021/22 to claim three points against Burnley.

