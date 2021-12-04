Newcastle beat Burnley to secure first Premier League win of season at 15th attempt

Newcastle United secured their first win of the Premier League season after beating fellow-strugglers Burnley 1-0 at St James' Park on Saturday.

Callum Wilson's composed finished after Clarets goalkeeper Nick Pope had spilt a cross from Joe Willock finally earned Newcastle three points. It was a huge relief for Eddie Howe's side who won at the 15th attempt on what was a nervy afternoon on Tyneside.

The victory moves Newcastle off the bottom and before Norwich City on goal difference on 10 points — the same tally as Burnley who are one place better off than the Magpies.

Burnley had been unbeaten in five games but could muster only one shot on target. They had been on top until Pope came deep to collect a cross but, under pressure from Schar, dropped the ball and Wilson reacted superbly, driving into the unguarded goal with a shot on the turn.

Things got worse for Burnley when forward Maxwel Cornet had to go off with an injury before the break and his replacement, Matej Vydra, missed a great chance to level for the Clarets.

Newcastle were the better side after the break with Miguel Almiron going close twice and Jonjo Shelvey forcing a good save out of Pope.

Burnley thought they had levelled through substitute Jay Rodriguez but the effort was ruled out for offside.

“It has been a long time coming. Hopefully this is a catalyst for other things,” said Wilson.

“Against a team like Burnley it is important you score the first goal. They are hard to break down when they are set. Credit to the lads at the back too. But we can't get carried away.

“There are a lot of points to play for. We knew there would be a turning point; hopefully this is it.”

Neal Maupay rescued another dramatic draw for Brighton with a 98th-minute equaliser against Southampton.

Three days after scoring an 89th-minute overhead kick to salvage a point against West Ham, the Frenchman twisted in the box to hammer home the leveller.

The Saints had looked set for victory courtesy of Armando Broja's brilliantly-taken first-half goal.