Newcastle v Burnley player ratings: Willock 5, Wilson 8; Taylor 8, McNeil 4

Callum Wilson’s goal handed Newcastle United a priceless 1-0 victory over fellow strugglers Burnley at St James’ Park on Saturday and lifted them off the foot of the Premier League.

After 14 games without a win, Eddie Howe's side ended their drought after Wilson finished well following a fumble by Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope.

A collective effort led by hard-working frontmen Wilson and Joelinton were key to the Newcastle win that left home fans celebrating wildly at the final whistle.

Howe, who replaced Steve Bruce in charge last month, said: “It was just an amazing feeling to get that first win for them as a big thank you for everything that they’ve given to me and the team in the last few weeks.

“We know how desperate they were for that first victory — we all were — and to get it was an amazing feeling. The reaction at the end, the scenes with the players, that can only galvanise us to hopefully move forward positively.”

Newcastle now face Leicester and Liverpool away in their next two games and then host Manchester pair City and United in quick succession.

Burnley are third bottom, level on 10 points with both Newcastle and Norwich City. Clarets manager Sean Dyche said: “First half, really good. We came here and we took the game on, which we wanted to do, opened them up on occasions.

“We created good-quality moments and chances without taking them — which is obviously a question mark during the season — so some of the quality was really pleasing.

“Goals change the feel of games, not just the scoreline, and it did for them. It gave them something to hang on to and it changed the feel in the stadium.”