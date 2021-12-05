Spurs blow away Norwich while Bamford earns Leeds late point against Brentford

Tottenham Hotspur climbed to fifth in the Premier League table after a 3-0 home win over struggling Norwich City on Sunday.

Goals from Lucas Moura, Davinson Sanchez and Son Heung-min ensured Antonio Conte's side a third successive league win.

Moura gave Spurs a 10th-minute lead with a rasping strike from outside the penalty area, after playing a slick one-two with Son, that gave Tim Krul no chance in the Norwich goal.

Sanchez smashed in from close range in the 67th to make it 2-0 after the ball dropped invitingly for the defender after Ben Davies flicked on a corner.

Davies then made a surging run into the area and passed to Son, who went round a defender and shot low into the net in the 77th minute.

In four league matches under Conte, Tottenham have won three and drawn the other, conceding only one goal.

"Step by step we work very hard and try to put on the pitch what Antonio gives us. Our style of play is aggressive now with a lot of intensity," said Moura. "We are doing very well."

Norwich, who remain bottom after Newcastle’s win on Saturday, will be wondering how they lost the game so heavily as they missed big chances at key moments, but Dean Smith will take heart from their performance.

One of those fell to Teemu Pukki in only the third minute and things might have been different had he scored.

Adam Idah got in down the right and pulled it back perfectly for the Finland striker, but his shot was straight at Hugo Lloris and Spurs survived.

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford marked his return from injury with a goal in added time as they snatched a 2-2 draw against Brentford at Elland Road.

Patrick Bamford celebrates after scoring a late leveller for Leeds United against Brentford. Getty

Tyler Roberts put the hosts in front at half-time with his first goal since the penultimate game of last season. But two goals either side of the hour from Shandon Baptiste and Sergi Canos almost secured a second win in eight league games for the Bees.

However, substitute Bamford, making his first appearance in over two months after recovering from an ankle injury, earned Leeds a draw in injury time.

Raphinha’s corner was flicked on by Ayling and Bamford forced in the equaliser, off the underside of the crossbar, with his knee.

"I felt rusty to be honest. But I always felt once I was out on the pitch I was going to get one touch," Bamford said. "There was a bit of pressure but to score is always nice especially as it rescued a point."