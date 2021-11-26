Eddie Howe set for first Newcastle game in charge after negative Covid test

Newcastle United have confirmed that manager Eddie Howe will be in the dugout for the first time at Arsenal on Saturday after returning a negative test for coronavirus.

The former Bournemouth boss was hired after the recent Saudi-led takeover. However, he was forced to miss the Premier League clash with Brentford last Saturday after testing positive.

The 43-year-old will be aiming to end the struggling club's wait for a first Premier League win of the season at the Emirates.

Howe has inherited a club where the pressure is unique, and does so with the threat of relegation - Newcastle are bottom of the Premier League after taking just six points from their opening 12 matches - and the repercussions of the Saudi-backed takeover having heightened scrutiny on Tyneside.

On Friday, assistant Jason Tindall said: "From my own personal experiences when I had Covid a couple of months ago, I had no symptoms to start with and it was only after about eight or nine days where it hit me really hard and I began to struggle.

"But from how Eddie was, I'd say Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, in comparison to how he's now feeling and the tone of his voice the latter part of this week, there's been a big difference."

Tindall confirmed that further testing this week had uncovered no new cases at the club.