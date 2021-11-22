Manchester United salaries 2021-22: Who are the highest paid stars at Old Trafford?

Manchester United's dismal form in the Premier League sparked the departure of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after three years at the helm.

Solskjaer, 48, did not win any trophies during his time as manager, losing four of five semi-finals and the Europa League final - falling in the penalty shootout to Villarreal in May.

Solskjaer was responsible for recruiting some big names during his time in charge, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho, and Harry Maguire.

But they could not save the former United forward from his exit. Recent defeats against Liverpool and Manchester City were bad enough, and the 4-1 thrashing at Watford proved to be the last straw.

So who has been earning his keep at United, despite the poor run? You can see all the Old Trafford players and their weekly salaries for the 2021-22 season, according to Spotrac, an online sports team and player contract website, in the photo gallery above.

Who is the highest paid star at Manchester United?

Cristiano Ronaldo went straight to the top of the pay league at Old Trafford when he arrived in the summer, with a weekly wage of £510,000 according to spotrac.com, significantly higher than previous highest earner David de Gea and fellow new recruit Jadon Sancho.

Top 10 Manchester United salaries 2021-22

1) Cristiano Ronaldo - £510,000 per week

2) David de Gea - £375,000 per week

3) Jadon Sancho - £350,000 a week

4) Raphael Varane - £340,000 a week

5) Paul Pogba - £290,000 a week

6= Edinson Cavani - £250,000 a week

6= Anthony Martial - £250,000 a week

8) Marcus Rashford - £200,000 a week

9) Harry Maguire - £189,904 a week

10) Bruno Fernandes - £180,000 a week