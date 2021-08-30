The 45 highest paid Premier League players in 2021/22 - in pictures

Cristiano Ronaldo was a superstar in the making when he left Manchester United for Real Madrid 12 years ago - and arrives back at Old Trafford established as one of the finest players in history.

United's coup to sign the Portuguese forward from Juventus is one of the most stunning moves of this transfer window, and has delighted fans who feared he was going to rivals Manchester City.

Ronaldo immediately goes into the top tier of earners in the Premier League - but does he become the new No 1 ahead of big names like Kevin de Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku, and Jack Grealish?

You can see the 45 highest-paid players in the Premier League and their weekly salaries for the 2021/22 season, according to Spotrac, an online sports team and player contract website, in the photo gallery above, in reverse order.

Who is the Premier League's highest paid player?

Yes, he's done it. Ronaldo is the best-paid player in the Premier League, with the returning Manchester United forward earning a weekly salary of £510,000 ($702,000) a week, according to Spotrac.

The Portuguese striker takes over from last season's top earner Gareth Bale, who has returned to Real Madrid after his season-long loan from Real Madrid.

The top 10 highest paid Premier League players in 2021-2022

1. Cristiano Ronaldo – Manchester United, £510,000 per week

2. Kevin de Bruyne – Manchester City, £400,000 per week

3. David de Gea – Manchester United, £375,000 per week

4. Jadon Sancho - Manchester United, £350,000 per week

5. Raphael Varane - Manchester United, £340,000 per week

6. Romelu Lukaku – Chelsea, £325,000 per week

7= Jack Grealish – Manchester City, £300,000 per week

7= Raheem Sterling – Manchester City, £300,000 per week

9= N'Golo Kante - Chelsea, £290,000 per week

9= Paul Pogba - Manchester United, £290,000 per week

Haircare resolutions 2021 From Beirut and Amman to London and now Dubai, hairstylist George Massoud has seen the same mistakes made by customers all over the world. In the chair or at-home hair care, here are the resolutions he wishes his customers would make for the year ahead. 1. 'I will seek consultation from professionals' You may know what you want, but are you sure it’s going to suit you? Haircare professionals can tell you what will work best with your skin tone, hair texture and lifestyle. 2. 'I will tell my hairdresser when I’m not happy' Massoud says it’s better to offer constructive criticism to work on in the future. Your hairdresser will learn, and you may discover how to communicate exactly what you want more effectively the next time. 3. ‘I will treat my hair better out of the chair’ Damage control is a big part of most hairstylists’ work right now, but it can be avoided. Steer clear of over-colouring at home, try and pursue one hair brand at a time and never, ever use a straightener on still drying hair, pleads Massoud.

