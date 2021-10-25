Manchester United v Liverpool ratings: Maguire 2, Pogba 2; Salah 10, Keita 9

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is convinced he remains the right man to lead Manchester United despite hitting “rock bottom” in their record-breaking 5-0 home defeat to Liverpool.

Brought in as interim replacement for Jose Mourinho in December 2018 and handed the permanent position four months later, progress under the 1999 treble hero has come with plenty of ups and downs.

United are now at their lowest ebb under Solskjaer, having seen an error-riddled display ruthlessly punished in front of a shellshocked Old Trafford crowd on Sunday.

It was Liverpool’s biggest ever victory on enemy territory, with early Naby Keita and Diogo Jota goals complemented by a Mohamed Salah hat-trick on an afternoon when Paul Pogba was sent off.

Solskjaer, who signed a new three-year deal in July, called it the “darkest day” of his time as United boss but remains certain that he is the right man for the job.

“Well, the only way I know how to approach life is to wake up tomorrow morning, look forward, of course evaluate what’s gone on, and do my very, very best and be determined to come through difficult times,” he said.

“This is the worst feeling, you feel rock bottom and the feeling we’ve had, that we are getting to where we want to be, has been there.

“This is the worst I’ve been, the lowest I’ve been, but I accept the responsibility and that is mine today and it’s mine going forward.

“I do believe in myself, I do believe that I am getting close to what I want with the club."

Player ratings from the match can be seen in the picture gallery above. To view the next image, click on the arrows or swipe if on a mobile device.