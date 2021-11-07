Brighton v Newcastle ratings: Lallana 7, Mwepu 5; Saint-Maximin 6, Hayden 7

Isaac Hayden’s equaliser forced a 1-1 draw at 10-man Brighton that lifted Newcastle off the foot of the Premier League table in front of their prospective new boss Eddie Howe.

Brighton had taken the lead from the penalty spot halfway through the first half, with Leandro Trossard sending the goalkeeper the wrong way.

Against the run of play, Newcastle struck a leveller in the 65th minute when the ball fell to Hayden, who volleyed into the back of the net.

Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez was sent off at the death for impeding Callum Wilson, with defender Lewis Dunk forced to briefly take the gloves and go between the sticks, yet the Seagulls held on.

Former Bournemouth manager Howe was in the crowd at the Amex Stadium as the Magpies edged closer to making an appointment.

The 43-year-old was pictured sitting in the stands next to Amanda Staveley, whose consortium bought out Mike Ashley last month, with Newcastle understood to have agreed a deal in principle with Howe.

