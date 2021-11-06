Antonio Conte gets animated at Tottenham ahead of first Premier League game - in pictures

New Tottenham manager Antonio Conte prepared for his first Premier League game admitting he has a huge task on his hands.

Conte arrived in London earlier this week following the sacking of Nuno Espirito Santo and wants to get them challenging at the top, with the starting point the trip to Everton on Sunday.

The Italian won the Premier League title with Chelsea and now he has to try and narrow the gap on his old side, Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United.

READ MORE Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United stars prepare for derby showdown

“I know that we need to take a bit of time because in the Premier League now I think there is a gap with at least four teams,” he said.

“But this situation must be an incentive for us to work harder, to try to start to work to close this gap and to start to think that we have to be competitive and then to try to fight for the title.

“At the moment, honestly, I can’t tell you that this team is ready to fight for the title or we have many teams in this moment that are more stable.

“In football, not as a club because this club I think are super, super stable. But on the pitch, I think we need to work to improve our level and to try to be closer to these teams that are showing to be very, very strong.

“And for this reason, I repeat, I need time but I’m not scared about this because in my life I always work very, very hard to reach the target and to enjoy with the club a title.

“But at the same time, we have to know the reality – we must be focused on the present and to have a vision for the present and also for the future.”

Pictures of Conte and the Spurs squad preparing for the match at Everton can be seen in the gallery above. To see the next image, just swipe.