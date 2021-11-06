Manchester United v Manchester City ratings: Ronaldo 6, Bailly 4; Silva 9, Cancelo 9

Guardiola's team cruise to 2-0 win at Old Trafford on Saturday

Andy Mitten | 
Harry McBain
Nov 6, 2021

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was well and truly under pressure on Saturday after Manchester City cruised to a 2-0 win at Old Trafford.

Eric Bailly had a disastrous start as his own goal knocked the wind out of his team's sails. Bernardo Silva's strike on the stroke of half-time put City in complete control, even though they could have won by a bigger margin.

A number of stunning saves from David de Gea prevented United from a thrashing similar to the 5-0 defeat they endured against Liverpool less than two weeks ago.

United have now won just one of their last six Premier League games and could finish the day 11 points off the top of the table.

"We had the game of our lives today. Everything went right, a lot of possession and chances. We dominated from start to finish," Manchester City's Phil Foden said.

Player ratings from the match can be seen in the picture gallery above. To view the next image, click on the arrows or swipe if on a mobile device.

Updated: November 6th 2021, 3:42 PM
Premier LeagueManchester CityManchester UnitedCristiano Ronaldo
