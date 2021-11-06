Manchester City cruise to derby victory as heat turns back up on Solskjaer

Manchester City returned to winning ways in the Premier League on Saturday after cruising to a 2-0 victory over local rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford.

City's title defence hit an unexpected setback last week with a 2-0 home defeat to Crystal Palace, but an own goal from Eric Bailly and a close-range finish from Bernardo Silva moments before half-time were enough to secure all three points for Pep Guardiola's side.

The result is sure to turn the heat back up on United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after his side was thoroughly outplayed once again by a key rival. Two weeks after their 5-0 humiliation at the hands of Liverpool - and a week after a temporary reprieve with the win at Tottenham - United were again outclassed and while the scoreline was not quite as lopsided, the manner of the defeat will be cause for concern.

City, who displayed excellent game management, barely allowed the hosts the ball, limiting them to just one-third possession. Their only shot on target was a first-half volley from Cristiano Ronaldo, which was comfortably palmed away by City goalkeeper Ederson.

Both City goals exposed United's continued defensive vulnerabilities and lack of intensity. In the seventh minute, Joao Cancelo was allowed space and time to whip a dangerous cross into the area and Bailly sliced his attempted block beyond David de Gea and into the roof of the net.

Cancelo earned his second assist of the match in the 45th minute when his curled cross beat the United defence and found Silva on the backpost, where his Portugal teammate poked home to double City's lead. A fine cross and finish from City, but United full-back Luke Shaw was guilty of losing his man and failing to intercept the cross before it made its way to Silva, while De Gea should have done better at his near post.

City had numerous chances to increase their lead in the second half and earn a more comfortable scoreline befitting their dominance, but had to settle for a 2-0 victory.

More to follow