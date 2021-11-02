Tottenham appoint Antonio Conte as manager on contract until 2023

Tottenham Hotspur have appointed Antonio Conte as their new manager after the Italian signed a contract to the summer of 2023 with the option to extend, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday.

Spurs have been in the market for a new manager after sacking Nuno Espirito Santo on Monday and have moved quickly to recruit former Juventus, Chelsea, and Inter Milan coach Conte.

“I am extremely happy to return to coaching, and to do so at a Premier League club that has the ambition to be a protagonist again," Conte, 52, said. “Tottenham Hotspur has state-of-the-art facilities and one of the best stadiums in the world.

“I can't wait to start working to convey to the team and the fans the passion, mentality and determination that have always distinguished me, as a player and as a coach."

Conte, whose previous spell in England lasted two years with Chelsea and earned him league title and FA Cup winner's medal, had been in talks with Spurs to succeed Jose Mourinho over the summer but negotiations are reported to have broken down over the Italian's demands to have more control over transfer decisions.

Tottenham's extensive managerial search eventually ended with Nuno, although that proved to be a disastrous appointment and the Portuguese departed with the club in ninth place in the league table.

Conte returns to management having left Inter Milan in the summer, just weeks after guiding the Italian club to their first Serie A title in 11 years.

“Last summer our union did not happen because the end of my relationship with Inter was still too recent and emotionally too involved with the end of the season, so I felt that it wasn’t yet the right time to return to coaching," Conte said.

“But the contagious enthusiasm and determination of Daniel Levy in wanting to entrust me with this task had already hit the mark. Now that the opportunity has returned, I have chosen to take it with great conviction.”

Conte has been a serial winner, both as a player and manager. As a midfielder for Juventus, he won 10 major trophies, including five Serie A titles and the 1996 Champions League.

Taking charge of his former club in 2011, Conte won the scudetto in each of his three seasons, before leaving to take charge of the Italy national team. With what was widely considered one of the worst Italian teams in generations, Conte guided the Azzurri to the Euro 2016 quarter-finals, with only a penalty shootout defeat to Germany keeping them from the semi-finals.

Conte joined Chelsea after the European Championships and after a rocky start, transformed the side into record-breaking title winners as the Blues set a new Premier League record for the most wins in a single season with 30. His second season was not as successful but he ended his time at the club by winning the FA Cup.

After a year away from management, Conte returned at Inter Milan and after finishing second to Juventus in his first season, guided the club to an emphatic title triumph in his second.

“We are delighted to welcome Antonio to the Club. His track record speaks for itself, with vast experience and trophies in both Italy and England," Director of Football Fabio Paratici.

“I know first-hand the qualities Antonio can bring to us, having worked with him at Juventus, and look forward to seeing his work with our talented group of players.”