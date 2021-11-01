Leeds United player salaries 2021-22: Who are the highest paid stars at Elland Road?

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa steered his side to an impressive ninth spot in the Premier League last season, with an admiral 59 points.

Safe to say he has been finding the start of the 2021-22 season tougher going, but a club of their stature will still be aiming high.

Who is the highest paid star at Leeds?

Spanish international Rodrigo is the top earner, with a weekly wage of £100,000, or £5.2m a year, according to salarysport.com. That puts him ahead of Patrick Bamford and Raphina.

The top 10 highest paid Leeds players in 2021-2022

1. Rodrigo, £100,000 a week

2. Patrick Bamford, £74,000 a week

3. Raphina, £63,000 a week

4. Jack Harrison, £60,000 a week

5. Diego Llorente, £57,000 a week

6. Junior Firpo, £55,000 a week

7. Stuart Dallas, £53,000 a week

8. Daniel James, £52,000 a week

9. Illan Meslier, £41,000 a week

10= Robin Koch, £38,000 a week

10= Kalvin Phillips, £38,000 a week