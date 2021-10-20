Wales FA becomes first footballing body to sign the Muslim Athlete Charter

The Football Association of Wales has become the first footballing body to sign the Muslim Athlete Charter.

The pledge is a commitment to recognise Muslim needs in football for players, staff and spectators attending games.

The FAW aims to become fully accredited to the Nujum Sports Muslim Athlete Charter in the future to further strengthen zero tolerance towards any kind of discrimination.

Jason Webber, the FAW’s equality, diversity and integrity manager, said: “We are committed to building an environment and culture that actively supports all faiths throughout the football family in Wales.

“Someone’s religion and belief should not be a barrier and everyone should be supported within an inclusive environment so they can be themselves.

“We believe that football is a place where everyone should feel that they belong and signing the Charter moves us closer to achieving this vision.”

Nujum Sports chief executive Ebadur Rahman said: “Having signed the pledge, the Football Association of Wales is joining a positive movement of solidarity, equality and recognition of the contribution Muslims make in their respective clubs and teams.

“We are here to help them aspire to be even more inclusive and build on the passion and love we have for our respective clubs, players and fans.”