Crystal Palace player salaries 2021-22: Who are the highest paid stars at Selhurst Park?

Crystal Palace are in a transitional season, under the leadership of former Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira.

The French World Cup winner has impressed at Selhurst Park since taking the reigns, with Palace's style very different from the Roy Hodgson era, even if they have not always got the rewards they deserved.

Vieira will have been delighted to inherit the talents of Wilfried Zaha. Although he publicly announced his desire to leave the club back in February, Zaha remained a Palace player after the transfer window despite Everton, Spurs and Arsenal all at one point thought to be considering a move for the 28-year-old Ivorian

So where does Zaha fit in to the Crystal Palace pay league? You can see all the Palace players and their weekly salaries for the 2021-22 season, according to Spotrac, an online sports team and player contract website, and salarysport.com in the photo gallery above.

Who is the highest paid star at Crystal Palace?

Wilfried Zaha takes the honours again in 2021-22, the Palace attacker earning a weekly wage of £130,000 ($179,000), or £6.76m a year, according to spotrac.com. That puts him ahead of Christian Benteke and Nathaniel Clyne

The top 10 highest paid Crystal Palace players in 2021-2022

1. Wilfried Zaha, £130,000 a week

2. Christian Benteke, £120,000 a week

3. Nathaniel Clyne, £80,769 a week

4. Vicente Guaita, £77,000 a week

5. Odsonne Edouard, £70,000 a week

6. Cheikhou Kouyate, £65,000 a week

7. Will Hughes, £60,000 a week.

8. Jeffrey Schlupp, £56,000 a week

9. James McArthur, £55,000 a week

9= Luka Milivojevic, £55,000 a week

9= Jairo Riedewald, £55,000 a week