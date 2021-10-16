Lukaku, Werner, Kante and Chelsea stars in training as Tuchel urges caution - in pictures

Thomas Tuchel has warned Chelsea not to expect an easy ride during a run of fixtures that could boost their Premier League title challenge as they return to action at newly-promoted Brentford on Saturday.

Tuchel's side, one point clear of second-placed Liverpool after winning five of their first seven games, have the opportunity to cement their position at the top of the Premier League over the next five matches.

That margin could be significantly wider by the time they have finished playing Brentford, Norwich, Newcastle, Burnley and Leicester.

But Chelsea boss Tuchel, who watched Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner, Mason Mount and the other Blues stars in training, said it would be dangerous to expect five wins.

"If favourite means things will be easy, we cannot be more wrong and this is the total wrong path to go," he said. "If being favourite means we still expect a tough one at Brentford then this is a good one to accept."

The chance to cause London neighbours Chelsea an upset should ensure another intense display when the European champions arrive at Brentford.

Former Mainz boss Tuchel has experience of upsetting the odds in the Bundesliga and he said: "I have coached an underdog team long enough in Germany to know how capable you can be as a group to close the gap in modern football.

"It is possible in modern football. Now we are on the other side and I try to make a point in every single game.

"We have to take all the pressure off our shoulders and take risks in the game, play with a certain freedom because with a fear of losing a status you can win absolutely nothing.

"That's why if you sign for Chelsea, then you play to win. You cannot be surprised if you are the favourites in a game against Brentford, but does this change any expectation? Hopefully not."

