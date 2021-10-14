Manchester United's Pogba, Rashford and Greenwood tune up for Leicester test - in pictures

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer desperate for three points after recent slips in Premier League

Dominic Hart
Oct 14, 2021

Manchester United face a tricky return to Premier League action at Leicester City on Saturday with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer desperate to get back to winning ways.

United were beaten at home by Aston Villa and held to a draw by Everton at Old Trafford in their last two league games, and have slipped to fourth in the table, two points behind leaders Chelsea.

Leicester have not had the greatest start to the season, sitting in 13th spot, but with Jamie Vardy on the prowl they are always dangerous opponents.

Solskjaer, who watched Paul Pogba, fit-again Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood and the rest of the squad tune up for the trip to the King Power Stadium, will be even more driven to get a positive result with the next two Premier League fixtures at home to arch-rivals Liverpool, and then a visit to Tottenham.

Updated: October 14th 2021, 4:56 AM
