Premier League predictions: Liverpool wallop Watford, Manchester City bash Burnley

With the international break out of the way, we are back with a busy week of club football in the Premier League and European competitions.

Before we get to the Champions League and Europa Leagues, we have a full Premier League programme to enjoy.

Starting the latest round of fixtures is Watford's home game against Liverpool, followed by the Aston Villa versus Wolves midlands derby at Villa Park. Leicester City then take on Manchester United at the King Power Stadium, Manchester City play host to Burnley, Norwich City face Brighton, Southampton entertain Leeds United and Brentford tackle Chelsea in London.

Sunday sees West Ham United visit Merseyside to take on Everton, while a new era kicks-off at St James' Park when Newcastle's new Saudi-backed owners see their team face Tottenham Hotspur. On Monday, it's a London derby when Arsenal battle Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium.

