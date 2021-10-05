Premier League top scorers 2021-22: Salah and Vardy early leaders - in pictures

After just seven games of the new Premier League season, there are already some familiar names at the top of the English top-flight goalscoring chart.

Last season, it was Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane who edged out Liverpool's Mohamed Salah by one goal for the Golden Boot.

This time around, it is the Egyptian forward who has made the early running, alongside another ultra-reliable goal-getter in Leicester City's Jamie Vardy.

The likes of Bruno Fernandes at Manchester United and Kane's Tottenham teammate Son Heung-min are also straight back in the scoring groove after successful campaigns last time round.

As the Premier League takes a short break for the next round of international fixtures, the photo gallery above looks at the current top goalscorers — and see who else finished at the top of the charts last season.