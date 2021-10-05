Golden gloves: goalkeepers making most saves in Premier League this season - in pictures

The early front-runners in the race to make the most saves this season in the Premier League has some surprising contenders.

And, going by the previous campaign, the clubs of the goalkeepers involved will be hoping to be nowhere near the top come next May.

Relegated clubs Sheffield United, West Bromwich Albion and Fulham all saw their keepers finishing at the other end of the table for making saves.

As for the all-time Premier League list, the top three goalkeepers are Tim Howard with 992 saves in 399 games, Petr Cech's 1,005 in 443 appearances, and Ben Foster leading the way with 1,189 saves from 367 matches.

In the gallery above, we take a look at which goalkeepers are this season's golden gloves so far — and see who finished at the top of the charts last season.