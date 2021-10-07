Dias, Cancelo and Van Dijk top of Premier League 2021/22 passing chart - in pictures

For the second season running, Pep Guardiola's Manchester City dominate the table for most successful passes made in the Premier League.

READ MORE Pogba and Jesus lead way for most Premier League assists in 2021/22

In particular, City's Portuguese defender Ruben Dias has been a permanent resident there for two campaigns. Last season saw City lift the title and Dias named the Football Writers' Association Player of the Season - the first defender to win the award since Liverpool's Steve Nicol in 1989 - as well as the Premier League's best player.

His City teammates Rodri, Aymeric Laporte and Joao Cancelo have all been prominent players in the passing chart for the previous two campaigns.

The all-time list's top three is made up of Cesc Fabregas — 19,187 passes in 350 games — current Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson with 19,978 passes in 367 matches, and Gareth Barry with 20,616 passes in his 653 appearances.

In the gallery above, we take a look at the pass masters so far — and see who finished top of the charts last season.