Manchester City defender Ruben Dias named Premier League Player of the Season

The accolades continued to pour in for Manchester City as defender Ruben Dias was named Premier League Player of the Season for the 2020/21 campaign on Saturday.

Dias, 24, became only the second Portuguese player to receive the honour after Cristiano Ronaldo won the award with Manchester United in 2006/07 and 2007/08.

City manager Pep Guardiola won the Manager of the Season award.

Centre-back Dias played a crucial role in helping City lift their third Premier League title in four years along with the League Cup. Guardiola's team also made it to the Champions League final.

Dias beat competition from his teammate Kevin De Bruyne, Mohamed Salah, Bruno Fernandes, Harry Kane, Mason Mount, Jack Grealish and Tomas Soucek to seal the award.

He is the fourth defender to receive the honour after Nemanja Vidic, former City captain Vincent Kompany and Virgil Van Dijk.

Dias has already been named Footballer of the Year by the Football Writers' Association (FWA), becoming the first defender to win that award in 32 years.

It was another feather in the cap for City after they dominated the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) team of the year list.

Goalkeeper Ederson, defenders Joao Cancelo, John Stones, and Dias, plus midfielders Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan were named in the team voted for by fellow players.

Guardiola's team finished 12 points clear of Manchester United to win the league title in convincing fashion.

City also conceded the fewest number of goals, 32, and kept clean sheets in 19 games as Ederson won the Golden Glove for the second year running.

Tottenham's Kane clinched the Golden Boot after scoring 23 goals.

