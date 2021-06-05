Manchester City defender Ruben Dias named Premier League Player of the Season

Centre-back becomes second Portuguese player after Cristiano Ronaldo to receive the honour

The accolades continued to pour in for Manchester City as defender Ruben Dias was named Premier League Player of the Season for the 2020/21 campaign on Saturday.

Dias, 24, became only the second Portuguese player to receive the honour after Cristiano Ronaldo won the award with Manchester United in 2006/07 and 2007/08.

Read More

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak. Courtesy Manchester CityManchester City chairman apologises to fans after Super League 'mistake' and promises 'we will be more successful'

City manager Pep Guardiola won the Manager of the Season award.

Centre-back Dias played a crucial role in helping City lift their third Premier League title in four years along with the League Cup. Guardiola's team also made it to the Champions League final.

Dias beat competition from his teammate Kevin De Bruyne, Mohamed Salah, Bruno Fernandes, Harry Kane, Mason Mount, Jack Grealish and Tomas Soucek to seal the award.

He is the fourth defender to receive the honour after Nemanja Vidic, former City captain Vincent Kompany and Virgil Van Dijk.

Dias has already been named Footballer of the Year by the Football Writers' Association (FWA), becoming the first defender to win that award in 32 years.

It was another feather in the cap for City after they dominated the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) team of the year list.

Goalkeeper Ederson, defenders Joao Cancelo, John Stones, and Dias, plus midfielders Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan were named in the team voted for by fellow players.

Guardiola's team finished 12 points clear of Manchester United to win the league title in convincing fashion.

City also conceded the fewest number of goals, 32, and kept clean sheets in 19 games as Ederson won the Golden Glove for the second year running.

Tottenham's Kane clinched the Golden Boot after scoring 23 goals.

City dominate PFA Team of the Year

Published: June 5, 2021 03:21 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Supporters of Scottish independence wave flags at a rally. AFP

Iran's networks of influence in Britain revealed by think tank report

Europe
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos will be on board the 'New Shepard' rocket when it attempts to fly to space in July. AP

Jeff Bezos will fly to space on Blue Origin rocket in July

The Americas
An undated handout picture released by Kensington Palace on April 14, 2021 shows Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh with their great grandchildren. Pictured (L-R) are Britain's Prince George of Cambridge, Britain's Prince Louis of Cambridge being held by Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Savannah Phillips (standing at rear), Britain's Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Isla Phillips holding Lena Tindall, and Mia Tindall. (Photo by THE DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE / KENSINGTON PALACE / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / KENSINGTON PALACE / DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - NO COMMERCIAL USE - RESTRICTED TO SUBSCRIPTION USE - STRICTLY NO SALES - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS - NOT FOR USE AFTER DECEMBER 31, 2021. /

What's in a name? Lilibet is not the first royal baby to be named after the Queen

Family
Abubakar Shekau speaks to the camera during a video taken in 2014. AP Photo

'Extreme and stubborn': the rise and fall of Boko Haram's brutal leader

World
Etihad will fly two times per week to Mykonos in Greece from July 8. Shutterstock

Etihad launches new routes to Santorini, Mykonos and Malaga

Travel
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read