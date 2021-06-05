Manchester City dominate PFA Team of the Year - in pictures

City rewarded for runaway Premier League triumph with six players in the line-up

Manchester City have been recognised for their runaway Premier League triumph with six players in the Professional Footballers' Association Team of the Year.

Goalkeeper Ederson, defenders Joao Cancelo, John Stones, and Ruben Dias, plus midfielders Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan all made the team, which is voted for by fellow players.

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah, United defender Luke Shaw and midfielder Bruno Fernandes, and Tottenham Hotspur forwards Harry Kane and Son Heung-min complete the line-up.

Read More

Soccer Football - Champions League Final - Manchester City v Chelsea - Estadio do Dragao, Porto, Portugal - May 29, 2021 Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel celebrates with the trophy after winning the Champions League Pool via REUTERS/Susana VeraThomas Tuchel signs Chelsea contract extension to 2024: 'There is far more to come'

Pep Guardiola's City finished 12 points clear of Manchester United to win their third Premier League title in four seasons.

City also conceded the fewest number of goals, 32, and kept clean sheets in 19 games as Ederson won the Golden Glove for the second year running.

Kane claimed the Golden Boot after scoring 23 goals and the England striker, preparing for the start of Euro 2020 later this week, also topped the assists chart with 14.

Pictures of the 2020-21 PFA team of the year can be seen in the gallery above. To view the next image, click on the arrows or swipe if on a mobile device.

City celebrate with the Premier League trophy

Published: June 5, 2021 10:03 AM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Supporters of Scottish independence wave flags at a rally. AFP

Iran's networks of influence in Britain revealed by think tank report

Europe
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos will be on board the 'New Shepard' rocket when it attempts to fly to space in July. AP

Jeff Bezos will fly to space on Blue Origin rocket in July

The Americas
An undated handout picture released by Kensington Palace on April 14, 2021 shows Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh with their great grandchildren. Pictured (L-R) are Britain's Prince George of Cambridge, Britain's Prince Louis of Cambridge being held by Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Savannah Phillips (standing at rear), Britain's Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Isla Phillips holding Lena Tindall, and Mia Tindall. (Photo by THE DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE / KENSINGTON PALACE / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / KENSINGTON PALACE / DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - NO COMMERCIAL USE - RESTRICTED TO SUBSCRIPTION USE - STRICTLY NO SALES - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS - NOT FOR USE AFTER DECEMBER 31, 2021. /

What's in a name? Lilibet is not the first royal baby to be named after the Queen

Family
Abubakar Shekau speaks to the camera during a video taken in 2014. AP Photo

'Extreme and stubborn': the rise and fall of Boko Haram's brutal leader

World
Etihad will fly two times per week to Mykonos in Greece from July 8. Shutterstock

Etihad launches new routes to Santorini, Mykonos and Malaga

Travel
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read