Manchester City dominate PFA Team of the Year - in pictures

Manchester City have been recognised for their runaway Premier League triumph with six players in the Professional Footballers' Association Team of the Year.

Goalkeeper Ederson, defenders Joao Cancelo, John Stones, and Ruben Dias, plus midfielders Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan all made the team, which is voted for by fellow players.

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah, United defender Luke Shaw and midfielder Bruno Fernandes, and Tottenham Hotspur forwards Harry Kane and Son Heung-min complete the line-up.

Pep Guardiola's City finished 12 points clear of Manchester United to win their third Premier League title in four seasons.

City also conceded the fewest number of goals, 32, and kept clean sheets in 19 games as Ederson won the Golden Glove for the second year running.

Kane claimed the Golden Boot after scoring 23 goals and the England striker, preparing for the start of Euro 2020 later this week, also topped the assists chart with 14.

City celebrate with the Premier League trophy