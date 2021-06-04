Thomas Tuchel signs Chelsea contract extension to 2024: 'There is far more to come'

sp02 tuchel Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has reintroduced Cesar Azpilicueta to the starting lineup as part of a return to a back three Reuters (ANDY RAIN/Pool via REUTERS)

Thomas Tuchel has extended his contract with Chelsea for two more years, which will keep the German manager at the Champions League winners until June 2024, it was announced on Friday.

Tuchel succeeded the sacked Frank Lampard in January on an 18-month contract and was responsible for a remarkable revival. Taking over Chelsea in mid-table in the Premier League, Tuchel led the club to a top-four finish and into the FA Cup final.

But the crowning moment of his first half-season came on May 29, when Tuchel masterminded a 1-0 victory over Manchester City in the Champions League final.

"I cannot imagine a better occasion for a contract renewal. I am grateful for the experience and very happy to stay part of the Chelsea family," Tuchel, 47, said in a statement released on the Chelsea website.

"There is far more to come and we are looking forward to our next steps with ambition and much anticipation."

Tuchel's 30 matches in charge saw 19 wins and just five defeats, built on a rock solid defence that conceded just 16 goals.

"When Thomas joined us in January there was still so much to play for domestically and in Europe. He slotted in seamlessly and immediately became an integral part of the Chelsea family," Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said.

"Returning us to the top four in the Premier League was crucial, and we could not be happier with our success in the Champions League which crowned a remarkable season at Chelsea.

"We are obviously extremely pleased therefore to retain Thomas for a further two years, and look forward to more achievements in the coming seasons."

Tuchel joined Chelsea soon after getting sacked by Paris Saint-Germain having led the French club to the Champions League final the previous season. In leading Chelsea to this year's final he became the first ever manager to guide different clubs to the European Cup final in successive years.

