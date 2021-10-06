Pogba and Jesus lead way for most Premier League assists in 2021/22 - in pictures

Gareth Cox
Oct 6, 2021

While Cristiano Ronaldo continues to dominate the headlines since his move back to Manchester United, one of his teammates is quietly going about his business in impressive fashion.

French World Cup winner Paul Pogba has proved himself the king of the assist so far in the 2021/22 Premier League, having supplied three more than his next nearest rival.

Gabriel Jesus at Manchester City and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah are also providing for their goalscoring teammates.

The top three players in the Premier League's all-time assist list are Wayne Rooney (103 assists in 491 games), Cesc Fabregas (111 assists in 350 matches) and - way out in front - Ryan Giggs with his 162 assists in 632 appearances.

In the gallery above, we take a look at who are the king of the assists so far - and see who finished at the top of the charts last season.

