Messi overcomes knee concerns as PSG star trains for Manchester City clash - in pictures

Lionel Messi could well have been playing for Pep Guardiola this season. But as things transpired, the Argentine great will be facing his former Barcelona manager when Paris Saint-Germain take on Manchester City in the Champions League on Tuesday.

And there will be a lot riding on the match. Messi did not feature in the last two games for the club as he recovered from a bruised knee. Not just that, he has played just three games for the Parisians and is yet to score.

PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino will be hoping Messi is in top shape for Tuesday's match and also gets to open his account for the French club on the big stage.

Expectations will be high in both camps. Messi last won the Champions League in 2015, while Guardiola has not lifted the trophy since Messi took the Catalans to victory over Manchester United in 2011.

However, Messi will be hoping for a better outing in Europe than his previous one. Messi saw PSG settle for a 1-1 draw with Club Brugge in Belgium in their euro opener.

City enter the contest on the back of two morale-boosting wins - a 6-1 verdict against Wycombe in the League Cup and a 1-0 victory over Chelsea in the league. However, manager Guardiola realises the club is still missing a top-class centre forward.

The manager had earlier spoken of the absence of a “weapon” up front. “The club needs in the next years a striker. When it's not possible, it's not possible, we move on with the fantastic squad we have,” he had said.