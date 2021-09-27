Ansu Fati, wearing Messi's No 10 shirt, scores on return after 10 months out - in pictures

Barcelona forward, 18, comes off the bench to score final goal in 3-0 victory over Levante

Steve Luckings
Sep 27, 2021

Barcelona's Ansu Fati made the perfect return after 10 months out through injury by scoring in a 3-0 victory over Levante on Sunday, a result that eases the pressure on coach Ronald Koeman.

Fati, wearing the No 10 shirt previously belonging to Lionel Messi, came on to a raucous reception at Camp Nou, 323 days after his last appearance in November last year.

And the 18-year-old came back in style, carrying the ball forward and lashing it into the net in injury time to complete a much-needed victory for Barca.

Fati was hoisted into the air by his teammates and then he climbed into the crowd behind the substitutes bench, to embrace members of his family and the club's medical staff.

"I want to say thank you to the doctors and everyone who has been with me through all this, and the fans who have been unbelievable," said Fati afterwards.

After needing three operations on a knee injury, many wondered if Fati would ever get back to the levels he showed so spectacularly when he first broke into the first team in 2019.

There is still a long way to go for the teenager but his return, and a brilliant goal, raised the roof at Camp Nou and lifted spirits after a turbulent few weeks consumed by speculation about Koeman's future.

Updated: September 27th 2021, 4:43 AM
BarcelonaLa LigaLionel MessiFootball
