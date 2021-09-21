Lionel Messi to undergo further scans on bruised knee

PSG will be hoping Argentine star is fit for Champions League clash against Manchester City

The National
Sep 21, 2021

Lionel Messi has been ruled out of Paris Saint-Germain's Ligue 1 match at Metz on Wednesday night due to an injury to his left knee.

PSG announced on Tuesday that the Argentine forward underwent an MRI scan which confirmed the signs of bone contusion. Another scan will be performed in 48 hours, the club said in a statement.

An injury to Messi will be a huge concern for the Parisian club, who take on Manchester City in the Champions League next Tuesday.

Read more
Mauricio Pochettino defends decision to take off Lionel Messi in PSG win

It has been a tough few days for the superstar attacker, who was substituted by manager Mauricio Pochettino during the league match against Lyon on Sunday.

Messi was unhappy with the decision at the Parc des Princes, rejecting Pochettino's hand as he walked past his coach towards the PSG bench.

Pochettino defended his decision to replace the 34-year-old with Achraf Hakimi for the final quarter-of-an-hour with the score at 1-1 as the star player started began to fade. A stoppage-time header from substitute Mauro Icardi sealed a 2-1 comeback win for PSG.

Messi has yet to score since his move to France from Spanish giants Barcelona.

Updated: September 21st 2021, 12:50 PM
FootballParis Saint-GermainLionel MessiManchester City
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Messi to undergo further scans on bruised knee
Messi to undergo further scans on bruised knee
An image that illustrates this article Lingard back in business at Man United ahead of latest West Ham reunion
Lingard back in business at Man United ahead of latest West Ham reunion
An image that illustrates this article Koeman defends Barca's direct approach against Granada
Koeman defends Barca's direct approach against Granada
An image that illustrates this article Barcelona ratings v Granada: Araujo 9, Memphis 7, De Jong, Busquets and Coutinho 5
Barcelona ratings v Granada: Araujo 9, Memphis 7, De Jong, Busquets and Coutinho 5