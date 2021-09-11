Odsonne Edouard enjoys dream debut as Crystal Palace end Tottenham's perfect start

Odsonne Edouard celebrates scoring his second goal and Crystal Palace's third against Tottenham. Getty

Odsonne Edouard enjoyed a dream debut for Crystal Palace on Saturday after coming off the bench to score twice in a 3-0 win and help end Tottenham Hotspur's perfect start to the Premier League season.

Spurs won their opening three games of the season under new manager Nuno Espirito Santo — all 1-0 — but were without several first-choice players at Selhurst Park and were outplayed.

Tottenham had already been reduced to 10 men following the sending-off of centre-back Japhet Tanganga for two yellow cards in the space of five minutes when Ben Davies, on as a substitute, was adjudged to have blocked a cross with his arm.

Wilfried Zaha converted the 76th-minute penalty, with goalkeeper Hugo Lloris diving the wrong way, and worse was to come for Davies when a shot by Edouard deflected off the Tottenham full-back and into the bottom corner.

It marked an immediate impact by the French striker, who had only come on as a substitute seconds earlier for his first appearance since a move on the final day of the summer transfer window from Scottish club Celtic.

Edouard then added a second goal from close range in the third minute of stoppage time.

It was the first win for Patrick Vieira since joining Palace as manager in the summer. Making it all the sweeter for Vieira was the fact it came against Spurs, given he spent much of his career as the captainr at their north London rivals Arsenal.

Tottenham came into the match missing forwards Son Heung-min and Steven Bergwijn because of injuries and defenders Davinson Sanchez and Cristiano Romero due to quarantine restrictions.

The visitors lost another centre-back, Eric Dier, to injury after just 12 minutes before his partner in central defence, Tanganga, saw red.

The first booking came after some pushing and shoving with Zaha, who reacted angrily at being brought down aggressively by Tanganga. He then picked up a second yellow for a foul on Jordan Ayew moments after giving the ball away.

Crystal Palace v Tottenham player ratings