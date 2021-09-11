Crystal Palace v Tottenham player ratings: Gallagher, Zaha and Edouard 9; Kane 4

Palace claim first win of the Premier League season with a 3-0 victory over 10-man Spurs

Danny Lewis
Sep 11, 2021

Odsonne Edouard scored twice on his debut to help Crystal Palace to a comprehensive 3-0 Premier League win over 10-man Tottenham Hotspur at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Spurs centre back Japhet Tanganga was shown a second yellow card in the 58th minute for a foul on Jordan Ayew, five minutes after the defender was adjudged to have illegally blocked winger Wilfried Zaha.

Matters got worse for the visitors as Palace were awarded a penalty when Ben Davies handled from a Conor Gallagher cross in the 75th minute, and Zaha dispatched the spot-kick past Hugo Lloris.

Palace scored again six minutes from time through Edouard, who slotted home from Zaha's cross 27 seconds after coming on, and the Frenchman completed his dream debut in stoppage time following a slick team move.

Assessing the performances at Selhurst Park, Danny Lewis has provided his player ratings in the photo gallery above. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows or if using a mobile device, simply swipe.

Updated: September 11th 2021, 2:21 PM
