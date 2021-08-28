Manchester City honour Vincent Kompany and David Silva with statues at the Etihad Stadium

Manchester City have unveiled statues of two of their greatest players, former captains Vincent Kompany and David Silva.

Both sculptures, outside the East Stand of the Etihad Stadium, celebrate the achievements of players who joined a club which had not won a trophy since 1976 and who helped them four Premier Leagues in a hugely successful decade.

And City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said: “I hope they provoke memories of the truly magical moments created by both men over 10 years.

“With work already underway, we are all looking forward to honouring the legacy of Sergio Aguero in the same way next year, giving generations to come the opportunity to be reminded of the era of city football to which all three men were so integral.”

Midfielder Silva, who left in 2020 after scoring 77 goals in 436 appearances, said: “Being at City changed my life. I'm proud of what we did together and I feel emotional that it has been recognised like this. When I first saw the statue, I felt good, I think it was like me.”

Defender Kompany, who played 360 times for City, added: “You never have time to look back at something you’ve achieved and for the very first time I can look back and say: ‘Hey, it was cool, it was pretty unique'.

“My time at City was special and my connection with people in Manchester and Manchester itself was quite unique as well.

“I didn't really expect to be recognised by such a great club in that way. My wife is from Manchester, my kids are born in Manchester, and they go back to a place where they can see something that represents what their Dad has achieved that is something that I can't describe.”

Karla Kompany, a City fan before she met her husband, said: “Having a husband with a statue, at the football club that you’ve supported since you were a child is surreal.”

City manager Pep Guardiola added: “Vincent was an exceptional captain, an incredible leader, who inspired many moments. I'm pretty sure, sooner or later, he will finish here and be a manager here at City. This is one of my wishes.

“David was consistent when we won the Premier Leagues, with 100 points and 98 points, a key player for us. I learnt a lot from him. He was leading through example. Vinnie was more words, David was an example of being a professional on how you should train every day. I was grateful and honoured. My career is full of examples of being honoured to coach exceptional players and these two were one of them.”

Andy Scott, the sculptor who made both statues, said: “I hope that Manchester City fans enjoy these artworks and appreciate them as a celebration of these two iconic footballers.”