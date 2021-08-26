Premier League predictions: Liverpool and Chelsea all square, Man City sweep aside Arsenal

SATURDAY - Manchester City v Arsenal (3.30pm kick-off UAE): Gabriel Jesus, fresh from his three assists in the 5-0 win over Norwich last week, will be looking to increase the pressure on former City coach Mikel Arteta, now in charge at Arsenal. No respite for the struggling Gunners here. Prediction: City 3 Arsenal 1. Reuters

Having just started to settle into the new Premier League season, we find ourselves heading into an international break.

Before focus shifts to next week's World Cup qualifiers, there's Matchday 3 in the English top-flight to enjoy. There are still five teams that have won two out of two games in table-topping West Ham United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Brighton & Hove Albion, and Tottenham Hotspur.

At the other end, Norwich City, Arsenal, Newcastle United, Burnley, and Wolves will be hoping to at least get a point on the board before the international break.

Starting proceedings on Saturday is Manchester City against Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium, followed by Aston Villa's home clash with Brentford. Brighton entertain Everton, Southampton travel north to face Newcastle, Norwich take on Leicester at Carrow Road and West Ham host London rivals Crystal Palace.

The game of the weekend is Saturday's late kick-off when Liverpool clash with Chelsea at Anfield.

Sunday sees Burnley versus Leeds United at Turf Moor, Spurs' home match against Watford and finally Wolves against Manchester United at Molineux.

You can see our predictions for this weekend's fixtures in the gallery above.

Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 247hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 370Nm from 1,500-3,500rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 7.8L/100km Price: from Dh94,900 On sale: now

