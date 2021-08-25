Harry Kane commits to Tottenham for the season as Nuno welcomes 'fantastic news'

Harry Kane has brought an end to the saga of his future by announcing that he will stay at Tottenham Hotspur this season.

Manchester City have wanted the striker but Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has refused to sell him and Kane has finally provided clarity by announcing he will remain with the London club.

“It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I've had in the last few weeks,” Kane tweeted. “I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100 per cent focused on helping the team achieve success.”

Manager Nuno Espirito Santo welcomed Kane’s decision and declared the affair “finished” and praised Kane for his behaviour of late.

"Great news,” he said. “Fantastic news. I think since Harry joined us he has been working so this is what we value. His attitude in training has been excellent.

"It's finished. Harry is going to be with us. He is an option for tomorrow. It is great news for everybody. We are all very happy one of the best players in the world. I am delighted to have one more option for the season ahead of us."

Nuno has long said he thought Kane would stay and has sought to keep him, though the forward’s wording left the possibility he will move next summer.

The manager added: “I am not worried at all. It’s day by day, he’s an option for tomorrow. It’s the only thing, my only thought. I am not going to say what we speak about. It’s between us.”

Kane, who had failed to report to pre-season training with Tottenham when they expected him, made a belated first appearance of the season as a substitute in their 1-0 win at Wolves at Sunday.

He was applauded by Spurs fans then after he had been mocked by them during their opening win against City, when they chorused: “Are you watching, Harry Kane?”

Kane, who turned 28 last month, has three years left on his contract and his value is likely to be reduced next summer. Any sale this summer would have been a club record for Tottenham, and potentially a Premier League record, with Spurs reportedly wanting up to £160 million ($219.3m).

Kane topped the Premier League charts for both goals and assists last season with 23 and 14 respectively. He is the second highest scorer in Tottenham’s history with 221, 45 behind Jimmy Greaves.

Spurs had been linked with Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez as a possible replacement for Kane, but Nuno has used winger Son Heung-min as a striker in Kane’s absence.

Goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini, one of Spurs’ summer signings, was pleased Kane had committed his future, saying: “He's definitely one of the best strikers in the world so it's very important news for us and also the Tottenham fans.”

Gollini is set to make his second appearance for Spurs when they face Pacos de Ferreira on Thursday night in their Europa Conference League play-off, trailing 1-0.

The Italian, who was signed on loan from Atalanta, is understudying the club captain Hugo Lloris and said: “There's always something to learn. I think you have to be able to steal things from everybody, it can be on the pitch, in the changing room. You always have to be very aware of what's going around you and learn from everybody.”

Nuno made 11 changes for the first leg and selected two teenagers in the starting XI, with two more appearing off the bench. They will be without defenders Joe Rodon and Cameron Carter-Vickers, with Nuno suggesting that the Welshman will not join up with his country for their World Cup qualifiers.

Company profile Date started: 2015 Founder: John Tsioris and Ioanna Angelidaki Based: Dubai Sector: Online grocery delivery Staff: 200 Funding: Undisclosed, but investors include the Jabbar Internet Group and Venture Friends

How The Debt Panel's advice helped readers in 2019 December 11: 'My husband died, so what happens to the Dh240,000 he owes in the UAE?' JL, a housewife from India, wrote to us about her husband, who died earlier this month. He left behind an outstanding loan of Dh240,000 and she was hoping to pay it off with an insurance policy he had taken out. She also wanted to recover some of her husband’s end-of-service liabilities to help support her and her son. “I have no words to thank you for helping me out,” she wrote to The Debt Panel after receiving the panellists' comments. “The advice has given me an idea of the present status of the loan and how to take it up further. I will draft a letter and send it to the email ID on the bank’s website along with the death certificate. I hope and pray to find a way out of this.” November 26: ‘I owe Dh100,000 because my employer has not paid me for a year’ SL, a financial services employee from India, left the UAE in June after quitting his job because his employer had not paid him since November 2018. He owes Dh103,800 on four debts and was told by the panellists he may be able to use the insolvency law to solve his issue. SL thanked the panellists for their efforts. "Indeed, I have some clarity on the consequence of the case and the next steps to take regarding my situation," he says. "Hopefully, I will be able to provide a positive testimony soon." October 15: 'I lost my job and left the UAE owing Dh71,000. Can I return?' MS, an energy sector employee from South Africa, left the UAE in August after losing his Dh12,000 job. He was struggling to meet the repayments while securing a new position in the UAE and feared he would be detained if he returned. He has now secured a new job and will return to the Emirates this month. “The insolvency law is indeed a relief to hear,” he says. "I will not apply for insolvency at this stage. I have been able to pay something towards my loan and credit card. As it stands, I only have a one-month deficit, which I will be able to recover by the end of December."

Normcore explained Something of a fashion anomaly, normcore is essentially a celebration of the unremarkable. The term was first popularised by an article in New York magazine in 2014 and has been dubbed “ugly”, “bland’ and "anti-style" by fashion writers. It’s hallmarks are comfort, a lack of pretentiousness and neutrality – it is a trend for those who would rather not stand out from the crowd. For the most part, the style is unisex, favouring loose silhouettes, thrift-shop threads, baseball caps and boyish trainers. It is important to note that normcore is not synonymous with cheapness or low quality; there are high-fashion brands, including Parisian label Vetements, that specialise in this style. Embraced by fashion-forward street-style stars around the globe, it’s uptake in the UAE has been relatively slow.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

MATCH INFO Maratha Arabians 107-8 (10 ovs) Lyth 21, Lynn 20, McClenaghan 20 no Qalandars 60-4 (10 ovs) Malan 32 no, McClenaghan 2-9 Maratha Arabians win by 47 runs

Ain Issa camp: Established in 2016

Houses 13,309 people, 2,092 families, 62 per cent children

Of the adult population, 49 per cent men, 51 per cent women (not including foreigners annexe)

Most from Deir Ezzor and Raqqa

950 foreigners linked to ISIS and their families

NGO Blumont runs camp management for the UN

One of the nine official (UN recognised) camps in the region

THE BIO Favourite book: ‘Purpose Driven Life’ by Rick Warren Favourite travel destination: Switzerland Hobbies: Travelling and following motivational speeches and speakers Favourite place in UAE: Dubai Museum

Mobile phone packages comparison

Fight card Preliminaries: Nouredine Samir (UAE) v Sheroz Kholmirzav (UZB); Lucas Porst (SWE) v Ellis Barboza (GBR); Mouhmad Amine Alharar (MAR) v Mohammed Mardi (UAE); Ibrahim Bilal (UAE) v Spyro Besiri (GRE); Aslamjan Ortikov (UZB) v Joshua Ridgwell (GBR) Main card: Carlos Prates (BRA) v Dmitry Valent (BLR); Bobirjon Tagiev (UZB) v Valentin Thibaut (FRA); Arthur Meyer (FRA) v Hicham Moujtahid (BEL); Ines Es Salehy (BEL) v Myriame Djedidi (FRA); Craig Coakley (IRE) v Deniz Demirkapu (TUR); Artem Avanesov (ARM) v Badreddine Attif (MAR); Abdulvosid Buranov (RUS) v Akram Hamidi (FRA) Title card: Intercontinental Lightweight: Ilyass Habibali (UAE) v Angel Marquez (ESP) Intercontinental Middleweight: Amine El Moatassime (UAE) v Francesco Iadanza (ITA) Asian Featherweight: Zakaria El Jamari (UAE) v Phillip Delarmino (PHI)

Cultural fiesta What: The Al Burda Festival

When: November 14 (from 10am)

Where: Warehouse421, Abu Dhabi

The Al Burda Festival is a celebration of Islamic art and culture, featuring talks, performances and exhibitions. Organised by the Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development, this one-day event opens with a session on the future of Islamic art. With this in mind, it is followed by a number of workshops and “masterclass” sessions in everything from calligraphy and typography to geometry and the origins of Islamic design. There will also be discussions on subjects including ‘Who is the Audience for Islamic Art?’ and ‘New Markets for Islamic Design.’ A live performance from Kuwaiti guitarist Yousif Yaseen should be one of the highlights of the day.

