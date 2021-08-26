Pep Guardiola announces he will leave Manchester City in 2023

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he will leave the club at the end of his contract in 2023. EPA

Pep Guardiola has revealed he intends to leave Manchester City when his contract runs out in 2023, and his next job will be in international football.

The 50-year-old Spaniard, who joined City in 2016 and has won three Premier League titles, thinks he will need a break after seven years in charge of the Premier League champions.

“Next step will be a national team, if there is a possibility. A national team is the next step,’ he said at an XP Investimentos event, as reported by ESPN.

“After seven years on this team, I think I’m going to have a stop. I’m going to have to take a break, see what we’ve done.

"I need to stop and see, learn from other coaches, and maybe take that path.

“And in the process, I would like to train a South American (team), European, playing a Copa America, I want to have that experience.”

Guardiola has won three league titles with City, the FA Cup and four successive League Cups.

He also won three league titles when managing previous clubs Bayern Munich and Barcelona.

He took a 12-month break following his departure from Barca in 2012 after four years at the Nou Camp, and joined Bayern Munich in 2013.

Guardiola also won six league titles and the 1992 European Cup with Barcelona as a player, having scored five goals in 47 internationals for Spain.