Arsenal – Bukayo Saka. Euro 2020 should inspire happy memories for him. He was brilliant until being blocked out by the giant Gianluigi Donnarumma in the final. The brightest spark in an average campaign for his club last season, too (PETER CZIBORRA/Action Images via Reuters)

The 2021/22 Premier League season kicks off on Friday with promoted Brentford hosting Arsenal.

The Bees will be making their Premier League bow and are the 50th club to play in the top tier now in its 30th season.

Manchester City begin their title defence away to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday while European champions Chelsea take on London rivals Crystal Palace.

Manchester United welcome Leeds United to Old Trafford, Community Shield winners Leicester City face Wolves, Aston Villa are away to new boys Watford and Southampton travel to Everton.

Burnley v Brighton and Newcastle United v West Ham United complete Matchday 1.

Our writers have compiled their predictions for what's in store this campaign.

Andy Mitten - European Football Correspondent

Champions: Manchester City

Top four: Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool

Relegated: Watford, Crystal Palace, Norwich City

Top scorer: Edinson Cavani

Surprise package: Brentford

Player of the season: Kevin de Bruyne

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 18 MANCHESTER UNITED RATINGS: David de Gea - 7. First pre-season appearance and set to be United’s number one when the league starts. Saved by the crossbar in the second half and a couple of nervy moments in the first where Everton should have done better. (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Steve Luckings - Deputy Sports Editor

Champions: Manchester City

Top four: Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool

Relegated: Brentford, Norwich City, Watford

Top scorer: Romelu Lukaku

Surprise package: Bryan Gil

Player of the season: Jack Grealish

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 15 Manchester City's new signing Jack Grealish poses with fans outside the Etihad Stadium on Monday, August 9. (David Davies/PA)

Richard Jolly - Premier League Correspondent

Champions: Manchester City

Top four: Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United

Relegated: Brentford, Southampton, Norwich

Top scorer: Mohamed Salah

Surprise package: A Grealish-free Aston Villa

Player of the season: Kevin de Bruyne

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 6 Manchester City's Liam Delap, left, battles with Bournemouth's Jack Simpson during the League Cup third round. (MIKE EGERTON)

Dominic Hart - Sports Editor

Champions: Chelsea

Top four: Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool

Relegated: Crystal Palace, Brentford, Newcastle United

Top scorer: Romelu Lukaku

Surprise package: Watford

Player of the season: Romelu Lukaku

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 34 CHELSEA RATINGS: Edouard Mendy – 7. Had to be alert to block Dia in the first half. Spared humiliation after Gerard Moreno hit the post after he slipped when playing out a goal kick. Made way for Arrizabalaga before the shoot out (Darren Walsh/Getty)

Ian Hawkey - European Football Correspondent

Champions: Manchester City

Top four: Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool

Relegated: Brentford, Newcastle United, Norwich City

Top scorer: Romelu Lukaku

Surprise package: Bryan Gil

Player of the season: Bruno Fernandes

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 9 Striker Kelechi Iheanacho lifts the Community Shield trophy after Leicester City defeated Manchester City at the Wembley Stadium on Saturday, August 7, 2021. (ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP)

Gareth Cox - Assistant Sports Editor

Champions: Manchester United

Top four: Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool

Relegated: Burnley, Brentford and Norwich

Top scorer: Mohamed Salah

Surprise package: Ivan Toney

Player of the season: Jadon Sancho

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 13 sp08 sancho Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho, centre, celebrates with Erling Braut Haaland, right, after scoring against Bayer Leverkusen in February - only for the goal to be ruled out by VAR. AFP (INA FASSBENDER)

Paul Radley - Sports Reporter

Champions: Manchester City

Top four: Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool

Relegated: Burnley, Norwich City, Brentford

Top scorer: Romelu Lukaku

Surprise package: Dane Scarlett

Player of the season: Kevin de Bruyne

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 20 1). Romelu Lukaku (€327.56m): Anderlecht to Chelsea €15m / Chelsea to Everton (loan) €3.5m / Chelsea to Everton €35.36m / Everton to Manchester United €84.7m / Manchester United to Inter Milan €74m / Inter Milan to Chelsea €115m (Daniele Mascolo/REUTERS)

Jon Turner - Assistant Sports Editor

Champions: Manchester City

Top four: Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool

Relegated: Norwich, Watford, Crystal Palace

Top scorer: Mohamed Salah

Surprise package: Newcastle United

Player of the season: Kevin de Bruyne

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 22 1272118377 1. Mohamed Salah's bid for the Golden Boot started against Leeds in the first game of the season on September 12, netting from the penalty spot in Liverpool's 4-3 win. Getty (Getty Images)

John McAuley - Sports Reporter

Champions: Manchester City

Top four: Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United

Relegated: Norwich, Watford, Brentford

Top scorer: Harry Kane

Surprise package: Michael Olise

Player of the season: Harry Kane

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 11 Harry Kane File Photo Harry Kane has told Tottenham hotspur he wants to leave the club. (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

Which honey takes your fancy? Al Ghaf Honey The Al Ghaf tree is a local desert tree which bears the harsh summers with drought and high temperatures. From the rich flowers, bees that pollinate this tree can produce delicious red colour honey in June and July each year Sidr Honey The Sidr tree is an evergreen tree with long and strong forked branches. The blossom from this tree is called Yabyab, which provides rich food for bees to produce honey in October and November. This honey is the most expensive, but tastiest Samar Honey The Samar tree trunk, leaves and blossom contains Barm which is the secret of healing. You can enjoy the best types of honey from this tree every year in May and June. It is an historical witness to the life of the Emirati nation which represents the harsh desert and mountain environments

Which honey takes your fancy? Al Ghaf Honey The Al Ghaf tree is a local desert tree which bears the harsh summers with drought and high temperatures. From the rich flowers, bees that pollinate this tree can produce delicious red colour honey in June and July each year Sidr Honey The Sidr tree is an evergreen tree with long and strong forked branches. The blossom from this tree is called Yabyab, which provides rich food for bees to produce honey in October and November. This honey is the most expensive, but tastiest Samar Honey The Samar tree trunk, leaves and blossom contains Barm which is the secret of healing. You can enjoy the best types of honey from this tree every year in May and June. It is an historical witness to the life of the Emirati nation which represents the harsh desert and mountain environments

Which honey takes your fancy? Al Ghaf Honey The Al Ghaf tree is a local desert tree which bears the harsh summers with drought and high temperatures. From the rich flowers, bees that pollinate this tree can produce delicious red colour honey in June and July each year Sidr Honey The Sidr tree is an evergreen tree with long and strong forked branches. The blossom from this tree is called Yabyab, which provides rich food for bees to produce honey in October and November. This honey is the most expensive, but tastiest Samar Honey The Samar tree trunk, leaves and blossom contains Barm which is the secret of healing. You can enjoy the best types of honey from this tree every year in May and June. It is an historical witness to the life of the Emirati nation which represents the harsh desert and mountain environments

Which honey takes your fancy? Al Ghaf Honey The Al Ghaf tree is a local desert tree which bears the harsh summers with drought and high temperatures. From the rich flowers, bees that pollinate this tree can produce delicious red colour honey in June and July each year Sidr Honey The Sidr tree is an evergreen tree with long and strong forked branches. The blossom from this tree is called Yabyab, which provides rich food for bees to produce honey in October and November. This honey is the most expensive, but tastiest Samar Honey The Samar tree trunk, leaves and blossom contains Barm which is the secret of healing. You can enjoy the best types of honey from this tree every year in May and June. It is an historical witness to the life of the Emirati nation which represents the harsh desert and mountain environments

Which honey takes your fancy? Al Ghaf Honey The Al Ghaf tree is a local desert tree which bears the harsh summers with drought and high temperatures. From the rich flowers, bees that pollinate this tree can produce delicious red colour honey in June and July each year Sidr Honey The Sidr tree is an evergreen tree with long and strong forked branches. The blossom from this tree is called Yabyab, which provides rich food for bees to produce honey in October and November. This honey is the most expensive, but tastiest Samar Honey The Samar tree trunk, leaves and blossom contains Barm which is the secret of healing. You can enjoy the best types of honey from this tree every year in May and June. It is an historical witness to the life of the Emirati nation which represents the harsh desert and mountain environments

Which honey takes your fancy? Al Ghaf Honey The Al Ghaf tree is a local desert tree which bears the harsh summers with drought and high temperatures. From the rich flowers, bees that pollinate this tree can produce delicious red colour honey in June and July each year Sidr Honey The Sidr tree is an evergreen tree with long and strong forked branches. The blossom from this tree is called Yabyab, which provides rich food for bees to produce honey in October and November. This honey is the most expensive, but tastiest Samar Honey The Samar tree trunk, leaves and blossom contains Barm which is the secret of healing. You can enjoy the best types of honey from this tree every year in May and June. It is an historical witness to the life of the Emirati nation which represents the harsh desert and mountain environments

Which honey takes your fancy? Al Ghaf Honey The Al Ghaf tree is a local desert tree which bears the harsh summers with drought and high temperatures. From the rich flowers, bees that pollinate this tree can produce delicious red colour honey in June and July each year Sidr Honey The Sidr tree is an evergreen tree with long and strong forked branches. The blossom from this tree is called Yabyab, which provides rich food for bees to produce honey in October and November. This honey is the most expensive, but tastiest Samar Honey The Samar tree trunk, leaves and blossom contains Barm which is the secret of healing. You can enjoy the best types of honey from this tree every year in May and June. It is an historical witness to the life of the Emirati nation which represents the harsh desert and mountain environments

Which honey takes your fancy? Al Ghaf Honey The Al Ghaf tree is a local desert tree which bears the harsh summers with drought and high temperatures. From the rich flowers, bees that pollinate this tree can produce delicious red colour honey in June and July each year Sidr Honey The Sidr tree is an evergreen tree with long and strong forked branches. The blossom from this tree is called Yabyab, which provides rich food for bees to produce honey in October and November. This honey is the most expensive, but tastiest Samar Honey The Samar tree trunk, leaves and blossom contains Barm which is the secret of healing. You can enjoy the best types of honey from this tree every year in May and June. It is an historical witness to the life of the Emirati nation which represents the harsh desert and mountain environments

Which honey takes your fancy? Al Ghaf Honey The Al Ghaf tree is a local desert tree which bears the harsh summers with drought and high temperatures. From the rich flowers, bees that pollinate this tree can produce delicious red colour honey in June and July each year Sidr Honey The Sidr tree is an evergreen tree with long and strong forked branches. The blossom from this tree is called Yabyab, which provides rich food for bees to produce honey in October and November. This honey is the most expensive, but tastiest Samar Honey The Samar tree trunk, leaves and blossom contains Barm which is the secret of healing. You can enjoy the best types of honey from this tree every year in May and June. It is an historical witness to the life of the Emirati nation which represents the harsh desert and mountain environments

Which honey takes your fancy? Al Ghaf Honey The Al Ghaf tree is a local desert tree which bears the harsh summers with drought and high temperatures. From the rich flowers, bees that pollinate this tree can produce delicious red colour honey in June and July each year Sidr Honey The Sidr tree is an evergreen tree with long and strong forked branches. The blossom from this tree is called Yabyab, which provides rich food for bees to produce honey in October and November. This honey is the most expensive, but tastiest Samar Honey The Samar tree trunk, leaves and blossom contains Barm which is the secret of healing. You can enjoy the best types of honey from this tree every year in May and June. It is an historical witness to the life of the Emirati nation which represents the harsh desert and mountain environments

Which honey takes your fancy? Al Ghaf Honey The Al Ghaf tree is a local desert tree which bears the harsh summers with drought and high temperatures. From the rich flowers, bees that pollinate this tree can produce delicious red colour honey in June and July each year Sidr Honey The Sidr tree is an evergreen tree with long and strong forked branches. The blossom from this tree is called Yabyab, which provides rich food for bees to produce honey in October and November. This honey is the most expensive, but tastiest Samar Honey The Samar tree trunk, leaves and blossom contains Barm which is the secret of healing. You can enjoy the best types of honey from this tree every year in May and June. It is an historical witness to the life of the Emirati nation which represents the harsh desert and mountain environments

Which honey takes your fancy? Al Ghaf Honey The Al Ghaf tree is a local desert tree which bears the harsh summers with drought and high temperatures. From the rich flowers, bees that pollinate this tree can produce delicious red colour honey in June and July each year Sidr Honey The Sidr tree is an evergreen tree with long and strong forked branches. The blossom from this tree is called Yabyab, which provides rich food for bees to produce honey in October and November. This honey is the most expensive, but tastiest Samar Honey The Samar tree trunk, leaves and blossom contains Barm which is the secret of healing. You can enjoy the best types of honey from this tree every year in May and June. It is an historical witness to the life of the Emirati nation which represents the harsh desert and mountain environments

Which honey takes your fancy? Al Ghaf Honey The Al Ghaf tree is a local desert tree which bears the harsh summers with drought and high temperatures. From the rich flowers, bees that pollinate this tree can produce delicious red colour honey in June and July each year Sidr Honey The Sidr tree is an evergreen tree with long and strong forked branches. The blossom from this tree is called Yabyab, which provides rich food for bees to produce honey in October and November. This honey is the most expensive, but tastiest Samar Honey The Samar tree trunk, leaves and blossom contains Barm which is the secret of healing. You can enjoy the best types of honey from this tree every year in May and June. It is an historical witness to the life of the Emirati nation which represents the harsh desert and mountain environments

Which honey takes your fancy? Al Ghaf Honey The Al Ghaf tree is a local desert tree which bears the harsh summers with drought and high temperatures. From the rich flowers, bees that pollinate this tree can produce delicious red colour honey in June and July each year Sidr Honey The Sidr tree is an evergreen tree with long and strong forked branches. The blossom from this tree is called Yabyab, which provides rich food for bees to produce honey in October and November. This honey is the most expensive, but tastiest Samar Honey The Samar tree trunk, leaves and blossom contains Barm which is the secret of healing. You can enjoy the best types of honey from this tree every year in May and June. It is an historical witness to the life of the Emirati nation which represents the harsh desert and mountain environments

Which honey takes your fancy? Al Ghaf Honey The Al Ghaf tree is a local desert tree which bears the harsh summers with drought and high temperatures. From the rich flowers, bees that pollinate this tree can produce delicious red colour honey in June and July each year Sidr Honey The Sidr tree is an evergreen tree with long and strong forked branches. The blossom from this tree is called Yabyab, which provides rich food for bees to produce honey in October and November. This honey is the most expensive, but tastiest Samar Honey The Samar tree trunk, leaves and blossom contains Barm which is the secret of healing. You can enjoy the best types of honey from this tree every year in May and June. It is an historical witness to the life of the Emirati nation which represents the harsh desert and mountain environments

Which honey takes your fancy? Al Ghaf Honey The Al Ghaf tree is a local desert tree which bears the harsh summers with drought and high temperatures. From the rich flowers, bees that pollinate this tree can produce delicious red colour honey in June and July each year Sidr Honey The Sidr tree is an evergreen tree with long and strong forked branches. The blossom from this tree is called Yabyab, which provides rich food for bees to produce honey in October and November. This honey is the most expensive, but tastiest Samar Honey The Samar tree trunk, leaves and blossom contains Barm which is the secret of healing. You can enjoy the best types of honey from this tree every year in May and June. It is an historical witness to the life of the Emirati nation which represents the harsh desert and mountain environments

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.