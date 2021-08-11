Premier League predictions: Chelsea off to flyer, Manchester City smash Spurs

FRIDAY - Brentford v Arsenal (11pm kick-off UAE): Promoted Brentford kick off the new season playing host to Mikel Arteta's Gunners. Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be hoping for a flying start in front of goal and an improvement on his 10 league goals last term. Prediction: Brentford 0 Arsenal 2. (Marc Atkins/Getty)

It feels like we've barely had time to draw our collective breaths as sports fans and here we are back into the new Premier League football season already.

After a busy summer of Euro 2020 followed hot the heels by the Tokyo Olympics, the English top-flight returns to action with newly promoted Brentford playing host to Arsenal on Friday.

There are seven games on Saturday, starting with Manchester United taking on old rivals Leeds at Old Trafford in the early kick off. Last season's strugglers Burnley and Brighton then clash in Lancashire, while Chelsea take on Crystal Palace in a London derby at Stamford Bridge, and Everton face Southampton on Merseyside.

Community Shield winners Leicester City clash with Wolves in a Midlands derby at the King Power Stadium, while Watford are at home to Aston Villa and Norwich City host Liverpool in the day's late match.

Sunday sees Newcastle United against West Ham on Tyneside, followed by Tottenham Hotspur versus champions Manchester City in the game of the weekend. In the gallery above, you can see our predictions for the opening games of the new season.