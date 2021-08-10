Jack Grealish, Romelu Lukaku, Jadon Sancho: Premier League players to watch - in pictures

Arsenal – Bukayo Saka. Euro 2020 should inspire happy memories for him. He was brilliant until being blocked out by the giant Gianluigi Donnarumma in the final. The brightest spark in an average campaign for his club last season, too (PETER CZIBORRA/Action Images via Reuters)

Paris apart, the Premier League remains the go-to destination for the world’s leading footballers.

While the knock-on effect of Covid has buffeted the finances of the rest of Europe’s top leagues, English clubs have carried on spending lavishly this summer.

The likes of Jadon Sancho and Romelu Lukaku have returned. Jack Grealish became the first £100 million trade between two English clubs. And Harry Kane could yet become the biggest business of all before the transfer window shuts.

So which players will be central to making or breaking of their club’s ambitions for the season? We run the rule over the key men from all 20 Premier League clubs and you can see them all in the above gallery.

Read more The Premier League turns 30 - a look back in numbers

