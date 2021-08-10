Jack Grealish, Romelu Lukaku, Jadon Sancho: Premier League players to watch - in pictures

Paris apart, the Premier League remains the go-to destination for the world’s leading footballers.
While the knock-on effect of Covid has buffeted the finances of the rest of Europe’s top leagues, English clubs have carried on spending lavishly this summer.
The likes of Jadon Sancho and Romelu Lukaku have returned. Jack Grealish became the first £100 million trade between two English clubs. And Harry Kane could yet become the biggest business of all before the transfer window shuts.
So which players will be central to making or breaking of their club’s ambitions for the season? We run the rule over the key men from all 20 Premier League clubs and you can see them all in the above gallery.
Updated: August 10th 2021, 2:45 AM
The Way It Was: My Life with Frank Sinatra by Eliot Weisman and Jennifer Valoppi
Hachette Books
The Way It Was: My Life with Frank Sinatra by Eliot Weisman and Jennifer Valoppi
Hachette Books
The Way It Was: My Life with Frank Sinatra by Eliot Weisman and Jennifer Valoppi
Hachette Books
The Way It Was: My Life with Frank Sinatra by Eliot Weisman and Jennifer Valoppi
Hachette Books
The Way It Was: My Life with Frank Sinatra by Eliot Weisman and Jennifer Valoppi
Hachette Books
The Way It Was: My Life with Frank Sinatra by Eliot Weisman and Jennifer Valoppi
Hachette Books
The Way It Was: My Life with Frank Sinatra by Eliot Weisman and Jennifer Valoppi
Hachette Books
The Way It Was: My Life with Frank Sinatra by Eliot Weisman and Jennifer Valoppi
Hachette Books
The Way It Was: My Life with Frank Sinatra by Eliot Weisman and Jennifer Valoppi
Hachette Books
The Way It Was: My Life with Frank Sinatra by Eliot Weisman and Jennifer Valoppi
Hachette Books
The Way It Was: My Life with Frank Sinatra by Eliot Weisman and Jennifer Valoppi
Hachette Books
The Way It Was: My Life with Frank Sinatra by Eliot Weisman and Jennifer Valoppi
Hachette Books
The Way It Was: My Life with Frank Sinatra by Eliot Weisman and Jennifer Valoppi
Hachette Books
The Way It Was: My Life with Frank Sinatra by Eliot Weisman and Jennifer Valoppi
Hachette Books
The Way It Was: My Life with Frank Sinatra by Eliot Weisman and Jennifer Valoppi
Hachette Books
The Way It Was: My Life with Frank Sinatra by Eliot Weisman and Jennifer Valoppi
Hachette Books
Zayed Sustainability Prize
Zayed Sustainability Prize
Zayed Sustainability Prize
Zayed Sustainability Prize
Zayed Sustainability Prize
Zayed Sustainability Prize
Zayed Sustainability Prize
Zayed Sustainability Prize
Zayed Sustainability Prize
Zayed Sustainability Prize
Zayed Sustainability Prize
Zayed Sustainability Prize
Zayed Sustainability Prize
Zayed Sustainability Prize
Zayed Sustainability Prize
Zayed Sustainability Prize