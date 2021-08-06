Key tactics for Manchester City as Pep Guardiola targets another successful season

SOCCER Man City Fans celebrate at the Etihad Stadium after Manchester City were crowned Premier League champions. PA (PA)

Fantasy football participants, media pundits and Premier League coaches are seldom on the same page when it comes to selecting players.

So just imagine, for a minute, the consternation and confusion that will accompany trying to second guess Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola this campaign as the Etihad Stadium side seek to defend their English crown and go one better in the Champions League.

Guardiola has such an array of midfield riches at his disposal that planning for what team you think he might field will be akin to plaiting fog.

And that’s before you start to try to decipher positions and the tactics.

The only person clear on the ‘system’ and who will feature on any given match day is, of course, Pep himself.

Having accompanied and chatted to a nearly voiceless and crestfallen Pep on the airport bus at Porto’s private air terminal the day after the UCL final defeat to Chelsea, I can attest to how much the elongated, double-winning 2020-21 season took out of him.

The manager admitted to needing a rest but it was also clear he was already looking forward to another season of intense competition. It drains him but he loves it. And all indications are that he’s bouncing again ahead of the action recommencing.

Guardiola is wired to be a winning machine, a trophy guzzler that never gets sated. It explains why he didn’t just stick with the medal-laden players he had at his disposal this summer but instead went after the dazzling talent of Jack Grealish.

Pep, above most else, is a football aesthetic. A man who is intoxicated by, and besotted with, the beauty of his craft.

The Catalan manager is, therefore, a curious mixture. Having worked in the same environment for five years, I can vouch that the intensity and attention to detail are astonishing; he laps up the relevant state of the art science behind the statistics and yet he also still relies heavily on his eye and his intuition - that beautiful football thing again.

History of watching Pep closely tells us that you could be the best player in the world but if your training ground work lacks potency, vigour and joy during the lead up to a game there will only be one of two results - a seat on the bench or in the stands.

It is against that background that there are precious few certainties around this City squad of all-talents as they set off in pursuit of a fourth title in six seasons.

What we do know is that the Guardiola 2018-19 tactics that wowed via the width and pace of attacking wingers are not going to make a return.

Instead there will likely be a 2021-22 version of the possession-based style that set so many records last term.

Pep’s pragmatism will, though, stretch only to the point where his artists can paint pictures with their dizzying movement and complicated yet largely ordained and well-rehearsed patterns.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 11 Manchester City unveil new signing Jack Grealish at Manchester City Football Academy. (Matt McNulty - Manchester City/Getty)

His first job, after swiftly integrating Grealish into his many schemes, will be to check the mental well-being of his England and Brazil summer tournament stars who were all given an extra week off after the disappointment of losing finals in July, defeats which came on the back of a crushing loss to Chelsea in May’s Champions League decider.

There shouldn’t be much of a hangover as most of the returnees, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Ederson, Gabriel Jesus, and Raheem Sterling are all experienced well-travelled professionals versed in handling success and failure, whilst Phil Foden’s youthful enthusiasm and simple love for the game will mean he is always raring to go.

It’s safe to say, however, that the team that takes the field at Tottenham for next Sunday’s potentially spicy EPL opener will not be the team that plays in the biggest games of the season once everyone is fit and firing.

Pep’s options are almost incalculable but let’s try to break them down a little.

Ederson will be the goalkeeper of choice, John Stones after a brilliant summer with England and Ruben Dias will be the first choice central pairing. Kyle Walker remains the number one right back in a close battle with Joao Cancelo with Oleks Zinchenko and a rejuvenated and fit Benjamin Mendy fighting for the left back slot that could also on occasion be filled by Cancelo.

All the full backs will be expected to master the inverted role successfully deployed last season and all will be subject to rotation. No matter what you’ve achieved Pep will pick on form so there is not much written in stone.

One or other of Nathan Ake and Aymeric Laporte may get an early chance to shine by dint of being back in camp before Stones and they will also provide cover on the left flank of defence.

At the ‘six’ position Pep has Rodri and ageless skipper Fernandinho but don’t be surprised if Ilkay Gundogan or Kevin De Bruyne occasionally feature in a quarter-back - or Regista as the Itallians would term it - role.

Then we get to the tricky bit. A midfield dripping in sumptuous talent. Riches wherever Pep turns.

Who goes where? Well let’s start with new boy Grealish whose role will likely change over time. He has to learn Pep's ways quickly but will probably start wide in a familiar left sided position with Foden dropped into a deeper role.

Grealish’s ball carrying - and defender attracting - qualities ought to open spaces for others to exploit but he will also have to take on board what Pep wants in transition and, when the opposition has the ball, the three or four man press.

At that point he may well become a playmaking number eight operating from deep alongside KDB (or Foden or Gundongan). The fab four are likely to be interchangeable.

All those selection possibilities and still no mention of Raheem Sterling, Rihad Mahrez, Jesus, Fernando Torres, Bernardo Silva or a new striker (most likely Harry Kane).

Last season Guardiola fielded so many different false nines it was hard to keep up. He deployed systems that those who like numbers would have categorised as 4-3-3, 4-4-2, 3-4-3 (double pivot), 4-1-3-2 and 4-1-2-2-1.

As they await the arrival of an out and out striker, City could well deploy the free scoring Sterling - back to his best with his country in the summer - or Jesus (wide right for Brazil) in the 9 slot. An interesting alternative would be young Spaniard Torres whose goals per game ratio, and movement in the channels, suggests a man who could be converted from winger to central striker. Pep loves a project.

Guardiola could of course also play KDB, Gundogan (he scored twice in pre-season and was last season’s leading marksman) as a nine. Mahrez, in blistering form last season and in the warm-ups, is surely nailed on to start on the right flank but could also move inside.

Silva on the other hand appears as though he could be the man squeezed out in the summer reshuffle, a thought strengthened by his own desire for a new test elsewhere.

Whatever that challenge is, it will be but a mole hill set against the mountain that is predicting Guardioala’s starting eleven.

The Cairo Statement 1: Commit to countering all types of terrorism and extremism in all their manifestations 2: Denounce violence and the rhetoric of hatred 3: Adhere to the full compliance with the Riyadh accord of 2014 and the subsequent meeting and executive procedures approved in 2014 by the GCC 4: Comply with all recommendations of the Summit between the US and Muslim countries held in May 2017 in Saudi Arabia. 5: Refrain from interfering in the internal affairs of countries and of supporting rogue entities. 6: Carry out the responsibility of all the countries with the international community to counter all manifestations of extremism and terrorism that threaten international peace and security

First-round leaderbaord -5 C Conners (Can) -3 B Koepka (US), K Bradley (US), V Hovland (Nor), A Wise (US), S Horsfield (Eng), C Davis (Aus); -2 C Morikawa (US), M Laird (Sco), C Tringale (US) Selected others: -1 P Casey (Eng), R Fowler (US), T Hatton (Eng) Level B DeChambeau (US), J Rose (Eng) +1 L Westwood (Eng), J Spieth (US) +3 R McIlroy (NI) +4 D Johnson (US)

The specs: 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Price, base / as tested Dh207,846 / Dh220,000 Engine 6.2L V8 Transmission Eight-speed automatic Power 420hp @ 5,600rpm Torque 624Nm @ 4,100rpm Fuel economy, combined 13.5L / 100km

What is Folia? Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal's new plant-based menu will launch at Four Seasons hotels in Dubai this November. A desire to cater to people looking for clean, healthy meals beyond green salad is what inspired Prince Khaled and American celebrity chef Matthew Kenney to create Folia. The word means "from the leaves" in Latin, and the exclusive menu offers fine plant-based cuisine across Four Seasons properties in Los Angeles, Bahrain and, soon, Dubai. Kenney specialises in vegan cuisine and is the founder of Plant Food + Wine and 20 other restaurants worldwide. "I’ve always appreciated Matthew’s work," says the Saudi royal. "He has a singular culinary talent and his approach to plant-based dining is prescient and unrivalled. I was a fan of his long before we established our professional relationship." Folia first launched at The Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills in July 2018. It is available at the poolside Cabana Restaurant and for in-room dining across the property, as well as in its private event space. The food is vibrant and colourful, full of fresh dishes such as the hearts of palm ceviche with California fruit, vegetables and edible flowers; green hearb tacos filled with roasted squash and king oyster barbacoa; and a savoury coconut cream pie with macadamia crust. In March 2019, the Folia menu reached Gulf shores, as it was introduced at the Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay, where it is served at the Bay View Lounge. Next, on Tuesday, November 1 – also known as World Vegan Day – it will come to the UAE, to the Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach and the Four Seasons DIFC, both properties Prince Khaled has spent "considerable time at and love". There are also plans to take Folia to several more locations throughout the Middle East and Europe. While health-conscious diners will be attracted to the concept, Prince Khaled is careful to stress Folia is "not meant for a specific subset of customers. It is meant for everyone who wants a culinary experience without the negative impact that eating out so often comes with."

About Krews Founder: Ahmed Al Qubaisi Based: Abu Dhabi Founded: January 2019 Number of employees: 10 Sector: Technology/Social media Funding to date: Estimated $300,000 from Hub71 in-kind support

My Cat Yugoslavia by Pajtim Statovci

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Profile of Tarabut Gateway Founder: Abdulla Almoayed Based: UAE Founded: 2017 Number of employees: 35 Sector: FinTech Raised: $13 million Backers: Berlin-based venture capital company Target Global, Kingsway, CE Ventures, Entrée Capital, Zamil Investment Group, Global Ventures, Almoayed Technologies and Mad’a Investment.

At a glance - 20,000 new jobs for Emiratis over three years - Dh300 million set aside to train 18,000 jobseekers in new skills - Managerial jobs in government restricted to Emiratis - Emiratis to get priority for 160 types of job in private sector - Portion of VAT revenues will fund more graduate programmes - 8,000 Emirati graduates to do 6-12 month replacements in public or private sector on a Dh10,000 monthly wage - 40 per cent of which will be paid by government

