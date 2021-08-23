Paul Pogba admits Manchester United must show more to be a Premier League threat

SOUTHAMPTON RATINGS: Alex McCarthy - 6: Saved Maguire header on brink of half-time and did well not to spill with Pogba waiting to pounce. Will not be happy that Greenwood’s strike for equaliser went through his legs. Good stop from Fernandes header. Getty

Paul Pogba voiced his frustration after Manchester United's draw at Southampton with the midfielder admitting such games could prove key in the final Premier League shake-up.

Having opened the season with a 5-1 triumph against Leeds, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side could only draw 1-1 at St Mary’s against a side they hit nine without reply against at Old Trafford earlier in the year.

Mason Greenwood cancelled out Che Adams’ strike deflected in off Fred to secure United a point in a match when both sides had chances to secure victory.

The draw left impressive Pogba unfulfilled and hungry to kick on at Wolves next weekend.

“I think we deserved more, but you have to show more also on the pitch,” the France international said.

“After the goal we scored, we dropped a little bit, we lose control of the game a bit and that’s why I think we didn’t get the second goal.

“I think we dropped a few points today. We get one point, we stay focused.

“Obviously we’re happy we didn’t lose today and we take this point with positivity.

“But we know those game. I think at the end of the season, those games, those three points, will be very important.

“So, we didn’t lose, we got one point and the next game away we know that those points will be very important for us and we don’t want to give them away.”

Next Sunday’s trip to Molineux could see United make history by becoming the first side to go 28 straight top-flight away matches unbeaten.

Paul Pogba shoots while under pressure from Che Adams of Southampton.

Solskjaer’s side equalled Arsenal’s run from 17 years ago by drawing at St Mary’s but Pogba has bigger achievements in mind.

“It’s always good but I prefer to win the league and don’t have the record,” he told MUTV.

“It’s good, it’s positive. Next time what we want to have a record of winning away – that would be the best and not draw when we know we can win these games.”

Pogba spoke well after the draw at Southampton, where marquee summer signings Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho were named on the bench.

The latter came on and veteran Edinson Cavani will get another week of fitness under his belt following an extended summer break, increasing United’s threat heading to Wolves next weekend.

“When he we have the full team it’s always good,” Pogba added.

“We know we have a very strong team with excellent individual players that can make the difference at any time.

“They’re getting ready and they’re ready to come on, like J today. He came on and show his ability, his quality and he helped the team.

“Edi is coming also. We’ve got plenty of players that are ready to get in the team.”