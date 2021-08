Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe train with Paris Saint-Germain - in pictures

Paris Saint-Germain's Lionel Messi, right, with Neymar and Lionel Messi during training at Camp des Loges on Thursday, August 19. AFP

Paris Saint-Germain's remarkable squad of superstars were all on the training pitch, before the Ligue 1 match at Brest on Friday.

Their potential three-pronged strike force of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and new signing Lionel Messi took part in the session at the club's Camp des Loges complex.

Euro 2020-winning Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who joined as a free agent after leaving AC Milan, was also present, along with Mauro Icardi and Angel Di Maria at the session overseen by manager Mauricio Pochettino.

PSG won their second match of the new season when they defeated Strasbourg 4-2 on Saturday when all of their summer signings — Messi, Donnarumma, Sergio Ramos, Georginio Wijnaldum and Achraf Hakimi — were introduced to the Parc des Princes crowd before the match. Only the latter two started the game.

Messi is not expected to make his debut until the Ligue 1 game away to Reims on August 29, following his shock exit from Barcelona. The 34-year-old has not had a full pre-season programme after winning the Copa America with Argentina before finalising his move from Spain to France.

