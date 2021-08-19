Manchester City 'dare to be different' with new third kit

Manchester City say they are "rewriting the rules" and "daring to be different" with the release of their new third kit for the 2021/22 season - and it's hard to argue with that.

The new strip, made by Puma, takes the bold and unusual approach of emblazoning the club's very name across the front in big letters, as well as sponsor Etihad Airways.

There are similarities with the Italy Euro 2020 strip - also manufactured by Puma - only that featured the name "Italia" in much smaller lettering.

The new City kit is made with Dope Dye, "an innovative manufacturing process that helps reduce the amount of water and dye used in production."

City added that dryCELL thermoregulation technology keeps players "dry and comfortable", while an "ultra-light jacquard structure" on the back of the shirt enhances breathability.

"It is easy to play safe, but we want to change perceptions of a conventional football jersey”, said Carl Tuffley, senior head of design manager Teamsport.

“The third kit presented an opportunity to be bold, so we wanted to reenergize these jerseys and take a new direction.”

City have already released new home and away kits for this season. They started their Premier League campaign in pale blue as they went down 1-0 at Tottenham Hotspur with new £100 million ($139m) signing Jack Grealish making his league debut.

They host Norwich City on Saturday at the Etihad Stadium.

______________________

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 20 Arsenal: A smart approach with the club's fans hoping for smarter performances on the pitch following last season's disappointment. The away strip has that retro feel with more than a hint of the kit Michael Thomas wore during 'that' moment at Anfield in 1989. RATING: 8/10

Watch live The National will broadcast live from the IMF on Friday October 13 at 7pm UAE time (3pm GMT) as our Editor-in-Chief Mina Al-Oraibi moderates a panel on how technology can help growth in MENA. You can find out more here

Watch live The National will broadcast live from the IMF on Friday October 13 at 7pm UAE time (3pm GMT) as our Editor-in-Chief Mina Al-Oraibi moderates a panel on how technology can help growth in MENA. You can find out more here

Watch live The National will broadcast live from the IMF on Friday October 13 at 7pm UAE time (3pm GMT) as our Editor-in-Chief Mina Al-Oraibi moderates a panel on how technology can help growth in MENA. You can find out more here

Watch live The National will broadcast live from the IMF on Friday October 13 at 7pm UAE time (3pm GMT) as our Editor-in-Chief Mina Al-Oraibi moderates a panel on how technology can help growth in MENA. You can find out more here

Watch live The National will broadcast live from the IMF on Friday October 13 at 7pm UAE time (3pm GMT) as our Editor-in-Chief Mina Al-Oraibi moderates a panel on how technology can help growth in MENA. You can find out more here

Watch live The National will broadcast live from the IMF on Friday October 13 at 7pm UAE time (3pm GMT) as our Editor-in-Chief Mina Al-Oraibi moderates a panel on how technology can help growth in MENA. You can find out more here

Watch live The National will broadcast live from the IMF on Friday October 13 at 7pm UAE time (3pm GMT) as our Editor-in-Chief Mina Al-Oraibi moderates a panel on how technology can help growth in MENA. You can find out more here

Watch live The National will broadcast live from the IMF on Friday October 13 at 7pm UAE time (3pm GMT) as our Editor-in-Chief Mina Al-Oraibi moderates a panel on how technology can help growth in MENA. You can find out more here

Watch live The National will broadcast live from the IMF on Friday October 13 at 7pm UAE time (3pm GMT) as our Editor-in-Chief Mina Al-Oraibi moderates a panel on how technology can help growth in MENA. You can find out more here

Watch live The National will broadcast live from the IMF on Friday October 13 at 7pm UAE time (3pm GMT) as our Editor-in-Chief Mina Al-Oraibi moderates a panel on how technology can help growth in MENA. You can find out more here

Watch live The National will broadcast live from the IMF on Friday October 13 at 7pm UAE time (3pm GMT) as our Editor-in-Chief Mina Al-Oraibi moderates a panel on how technology can help growth in MENA. You can find out more here

Watch live The National will broadcast live from the IMF on Friday October 13 at 7pm UAE time (3pm GMT) as our Editor-in-Chief Mina Al-Oraibi moderates a panel on how technology can help growth in MENA. You can find out more here

Watch live The National will broadcast live from the IMF on Friday October 13 at 7pm UAE time (3pm GMT) as our Editor-in-Chief Mina Al-Oraibi moderates a panel on how technology can help growth in MENA. You can find out more here

Watch live The National will broadcast live from the IMF on Friday October 13 at 7pm UAE time (3pm GMT) as our Editor-in-Chief Mina Al-Oraibi moderates a panel on how technology can help growth in MENA. You can find out more here

Watch live The National will broadcast live from the IMF on Friday October 13 at 7pm UAE time (3pm GMT) as our Editor-in-Chief Mina Al-Oraibi moderates a panel on how technology can help growth in MENA. You can find out more here