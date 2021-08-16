Tottenham v Manchester City player ratings: Tanganga 9, Son 8; Grealish 6, Sterling 5

TOTTENHAM RATINGS: Hugo Lloris: 6 - The goalkeeper had little to do but looked shaky on occasion when coming out to collect aerial deliveries. (Marc Atkins/Getty)

Son Heung-min more than made up for the absence of Harry Kane as Tottenham Hotspur secured a surprise 1-0 win over Premier League champions Manchester City.

Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo had left Kane out his squad, having only just returned to training, with the England captain linked with a move to City.

Read more Harry Kane left out of Tottenham’s squad

But Kane's regular strike partner Son gave Nuno a perfect start to his reign in front of a capacity crowd.

City had their new £100 million ($139m) signing Jack Grealish on the pitch but it was Tottenham who proved a constant threat. A raid from deep in the 55th minute saw Son beat goalkeeper Ederson with a clinical finish to set up victory.

Manager Nuno said Tottenham rode their luck early on as City started brightly, but were made to pay for missing chances in the opening 15 minutes.

"I think we were lucky because they had clear chances, but the boys held on," said Nuno. "We knew it would be tough and after 15 minutes we adjusted better.

"The atmosphere and especially the hard work of the boys makes any manager proud."

Player ratings from the match can be seen in the picture gallery above.