Romelu Lukaku, Harry Kane and the all-time top Premier League goalscorers - in pictures

With Romelu Lukaku's return to Chelsea, one of the Premier League's attacking big guns is back in English top-flight action.

The London club completed a £97.5 million ($134.7m) club record deal to re-sign Lukaku from Italian side Inter Milan on Thursday.

It is the second most expensive British deal - behind only Jack Grealish's recent £100m switch to Manchester City - and has made Lukaku the most costly player in football history.

Around £290m has now been spent on the 28-year-old Belgium international, taking him ahead of Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil star Neymar in terms of career transfer fees.

Lukaku first joined Chelsea from Anderlecht for £18m in 2011, but played only 15 games without scoring before leaving for Everton for a then-club record £28m three years later following a successful loan spell at Goodison Park.

In between that move, he had enjoyed another goal-laden loan spell at West Bromwich Albion where he scored 17 goals in 35 appearances.

He then notched 53 league goals in 110 games on Merseyside before Manchester United came calling and Lukaku moved to Old Trafford for £75m.

The Belgian bagged 28 goals in 66 Premier League appearances for the Red Devils before being sold to Italian side Inter Milan for £74m.

Goals followed Lukaku to Italy and he played a key role in Inter winning their first Serie A title in 11 years, ending his two-year spell with 47 goals in 72 league games.

Now he back in England and is one of three players still playing who are in the Premier League's top 20 all-time goalscorers' chart, along with Jamie Vardy at Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 20 THE 20 MOST EXPENSIVE PLAYERS: 1). Romelu Lukaku (€327.56m): Anderlecht to Chelsea €15m / Chelsea to Everton (loan) €3.5m / Chelsea to Everton €35.36m / Everton to Manchester United €84.7m / Manchester United to Inter Milan €74m / Inter Milan to Chelsea €115m (Daniele Mascolo/REUTERS)

How to come clean about financial infidelity Be honest and transparent: It is always better to own up than be found out. Tell your partner everything they want to know. Show remorse. Inform them of the extent of the situation so they know what they are dealing with.

It is always better to own up than be found out. Tell your partner everything they want to know. Show remorse. Inform them of the extent of the situation so they know what they are dealing with. Work on yourself: Be honest with yourself and your partner and figure out why you did it. Don’t be ashamed to ask for professional help.

Be honest with yourself and your partner and figure out why you did it. Don’t be ashamed to ask for professional help. Give it time: Like any breach of trust, it requires time to rebuild. So be consistent, communicate often and be patient with your partner and yourself.

Like any breach of trust, it requires time to rebuild. So be consistent, communicate often and be patient with your partner and yourself. Discuss your financial situation regularly: Ensure your spouse is involved in financial matters and decisions. Your ability to consistently follow through with what you say you are going to do when it comes to money can make all the difference in your partner’s willingness to trust you again.

Ensure your spouse is involved in financial matters and decisions. Your ability to consistently follow through with what you say you are going to do when it comes to money can make all the difference in your partner’s willingness to trust you again. Work on a plan to resolve the problem together: If there is a lot of debt, for example, create a budget and financial plan together and ensure your partner is fully informed, involved and supported. Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching

