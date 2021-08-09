Jack Grealish insists £100m price tag puts no extra pressure on him at Manchester City

Manchester City's new signing Jack Grealish poses with fans outside the Etihad Stadium on Monday, August 9. (David Davies/PA)

Jack Grealish has said he welcomes the title of England’s first £100 million ($138.5m) footballer as he insisted it does not put any pressure on him.

The former Aston Villa captain has set his sights on winning the Champions League with Manchester City after his record-breaking transfer.

And Grealish, who made his City debut as a substitute in Saturday’s Community Shield defeat to Leicester, said it was a wrench to leave his boyhood club but that he could not turn down the chance to play for Pep Guardiola, who he regards as the best manager in the world.

Grealish felt both his shirt number — 10, which was previously worn by the highest goalscorer in City’s history, Sergio Aguero — and his price were shows of faith in him, rather than burdens.

“It doesn’t put any pressure on me whatsoever,” he said. “I take it as a compliment. I actually like it, I think it is a good tag to have. I just see it as a good thing. When you see a club paying that much for a player it means they value you highly.

“I hope I can repay this club by winning as many titles as possible and that trophy we all want. The club were so close to winning it last year and I fully believe we can win it this year.

“Getting the No 10 shirt was a brilliant feeling, I kept saying to my family I would love to have it. They are big shoes to fill after Sergio but I feel I can wear that shirt and play well in it. It shows just how much the club value me.”

Grealish cited the impact Guardiola has made on Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling as he explained the manager’s role in his decision.

“It was so tough [to leave],” he said. “I have been an Aston Villa fan since I was four years old, I had a season ticket since I was four, I went to the club when I was six. I have a big family and everyone is a Villa fan.

“But I just thought I couldn’t turn it down — the chance to play Champions League football, to challenge for trophies, to play next to Kevin de Bruyne, who I have looked up to for the last few years, and to play for best manager in the world.

“Pep was a massive factor. The manager has only had two sessions with me and it is just crazy to see him do what he does. Some of the tactics he has are out of this world.

“He can take my game to the next level. I am going to be learning from him every single day. I can’t wait to learn from him. The way he is in training is unbelievable. He has transformed Phil into one of the best talents in the world and Raheem into one of the best players in the world.

“The manager said I can play as a winger or a No 8 or even a false nine. I look around the changing room and the depth in every position is absolutely crazy.”

Grealish believes City’s many other creative players could help get him more room, explaining: “It might be harder for teams to double up on me which would give me more space and freedom to attack players one-v-one. I am different to every player in this squad so I feel I can bring a lot.”

Grealish was a substitute in the final of Euro 2020 and hopes that moving can City can make him pivotal for England. He said: “I have dreams with the national team. It could set me up to start in the World Cup.”

