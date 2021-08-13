Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah and the Premier League top scorers of 2020/21 - in pictures

The new Premier League season is upon us already as the race begins to see if Harry Kane can retain his Golden Boot as the division's top goalscorer.

But Kane's future is under a cloud after a summer of transfer speculation that his time at Tottenham Hotspur is coming to an end, with Manchester City keen to seal a deal for the England captain.

City manager Pep Gaurdiola admitted last week that he would be interested in signing the 28-year-old striker — but only if Spurs are willing to lower their £150 million ($207m) asking price.

“If Tottenham don’t want to negotiate, it’s finished,” the Spaniard said. “If they are open to negotiate, I think not just Man City but many clubs in the world want to try to sign him.”

Reports on Thursday suggested City are ready to offer £127m if they get an indication from Tottenham that a deal can be done for a player who scored 23 goals in 35 Premier League games last season.

In the past seven campaigns, Kane has scored at least 17 goals in the league every season, only failing to reach 20 on two occasions, and would give City a much needed out-and-out striker following the exit of Sergio Aguero in the summer.

Kane sits seventh in the all-time Premier League top scorers list after notching 166 goals — with Thierry Henry (175) and Frank Lampard (177) firmly in his sights this campaign. And it is well within his capabilities that Sergio Aguero (184) and Andrew Cole (187) can also be overtaken, taking Kane into second place. That will leave him with only Wayne Rooney (208) and Alan Shearer (260) to beat.

