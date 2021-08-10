Lukaku, Neymar, Ronaldo and the 20 most expensive players based on total transfer fees

1). Romelu Lukaku (€327.56m): Anderlecht to Chelsea €15m / Chelsea to Everton (loan) €3.5m / Chelsea to Everton €35.36m / Everton to Manchester United €84.7m / Manchester United to Inter Milan €74m / Inter Milan to Chelsea €115m (Daniele Mascolo/REUTERS)

Romelu Lukaku will become the most expensive footballer in history based on accumulated transfer fees when the Belgian striker completes a €115 million ($135m) return to Chelsea.

Lukaku, 28, overtakes Brazilian forward Neymar at the top of the list having already been in third following lucrative transfers to Everton, Manchester United, and Inter Milan.

Neymar, the most expensive player in history, led the list after just two transfers, the second of which smashed the world record when he moved to Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona for €222m in 2017.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who once held the transfer fee record when he moved from Manchester United to Real Madrid in 2009, completes the top three.

With a new player at the top of the standings, take a look through the photo gallery above to view the top 20 most expensive footballers based on their total transfer fees.

All figures have been sourced from transfermarkt.com.

